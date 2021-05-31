Is Regice good in Pokémon Go?

The legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go are some of the most sought-after captures in the entire game. They rotate out pretty frequently, so you have to be on your toes to catch them. Regice shows up every few months, making it one of the more common choices. However, despite being more common than many others, it’s still pretty strong and is a worthwhile addition to your Pokémon team. You can expect to see it often used by other players in the Great and Ultra Leagues, although probably not as much as Regirock or Registeel.

Regice is an Ice-type Pokémon. It is weak to Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant to Ice-type attacks. Because it is only resistant to Ice-type moves, you have to be extremely careful when using it. Regice is pretty easy to find a Pokémon in your roster to exploit. When you’re using Regice in the Great or Ultra League, you normally want to have it as the final Pokémon in your team to withstand the enemy’s attacks. But being weak to so many types with so few resistances, that’s problematic and risky.

Of the two leagues, you want to use Regice in the Ultra League. It has far more use against the Pokémon in this category than it would in the Great League. Regirock and Registeel dominate the Great League. You can use Regice in the Great League, no problem, it’ll do decently, and it can become a good party member. Although, the Ultra League is where it truly shines where it can make use of its defense stat far more. The same goes for Regirock, but Regirock’s already reliable bulk and health makes it just as good, if not better, in the Great League.

The moveset you want to give Regice when using it in PvP is the fast move lock on and the charged moves blizzard and earthquake. Blizzard has some good use in these battles due to it being able to take out Flying-types. Earthquake is another good coverage move that should protect Regice against Fire, Rock, and Steel-types. Regice will always struggle with Fighting-types, regardless of the attack it learns. You’ll want to make sure to have a partner or a Switch Pokémon in your roster that can step in to remove any Fighting-types that show up.

Overall, Regice is a good option, especially in PvP. It competes alongside Regirock and Registeel as a good choice for you to use as your final Pokémon due to its powerful defense stat. It can withstand most battles without the need of a shield, but if you’re worried about a Fighting-type taking advantage of it, especially in the Great League, having a shield handy is not a bad idea.