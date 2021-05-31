All Regice weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Regice is one of the three legendary Regi Pokémon. In Pokémon Go, you have the chance to battle and capture it by participating in a five-star raid. Unless you have some of the best Pokémon available and you’ve reached the highest level, chances are you’ll need a friend or two to help take it down. It never hurts to take more trainers with you to secure victory. Starting on June 1, Regice is returning to five-star raids, and you’ll be able to capture it. You have until June 17 before it disappears again.

Regice Weaknesses

Regice is an Ice-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant to Ice-type attacks. So long as you don’t use its similar typing against it, you should be able to heavily damage it with almost several unique Pokémon during the battle. Given its moveset, we highly recommend using a Fighting or Fire-type. It knows the charged move focus blast, meaning it exploit the weaknesses of Rock or Steel-types.

Best Pokémon to counter Regice

The three best Pokémon you can use to fight against Regice include Ho-Oh, Mega Charizard X or Y, and Conkeldurr.

Ho-Oh is a regularly seen legendary Pokémon, and it’s a Fire and Flying-type. It’s capable of dealing a heavy amount of damage to Regice because of its ideal fast move, incinerate. It’s an incredible attack that can do quite a bit of damage throughout the encounter, and it also comes with the charged moves brave bird and earthquake. You can enhance Ho-Oh’s CP all the way up to 3,863, giving it a high threshold of damage if you’re a high enough of level. But even at lower levels, Ho-Oh will be perfect for this raid battle.

Next up, we recommend using Mega Charizard X or Y, the Fire and Dragon-type, or the Fire and Flying-type version of Mega Charizard. It leans into Regice’s weakness of Fire-type and has a massive amount of attack power. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have the best health, so you want to use it wisely. It has a maximum CP of 4,455, an attack of 263, a defense of 179, and a stamina of 158. These Pokémon have fairly similar movesets, with them both using fire spin for their fast attack, followed by blast burn and overheat.

For our final recommended, you should consider using Conkeldurr, the Fighting-type Pokémon. Conkeldurr is a powerful Pokémon that many trainers who participate in the PvP portion of Pokémon Go likely have several variations of one in their roster. It has a maximum CP of 3,773, an attack of 243, a defense of 158, and a stamina of 233. Its best moveset is counter for its fast attack, and then dynamic punch and focus blast for its charged moves.

Regice is also weak to several other Pokémon. You might consider using Moltres, Entei, Reshiarm, Magmortar, Darmanitan, Mega Houndoom, Blaziken, Chandelure, Lucario, Rhyperior, or Mewtwo.