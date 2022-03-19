Is Rematch.gg a safe and legit site for making money playing Fortnite?

With Fortnite lending comfortable lifestyles to competitive players like Ninja and Bugha, the thought of earning money by playing the battle royale can be an enticing one. Since the game’s inception, several third-party websites and apps have tapped into the market of unofficial Fortnite tournaments, allowing players to compete in free-entry lobbies for cash prizes. Rematch.gg is one of the most talked about of the bunch, but is it as safe as it looks?

In its current state, players age 18 and over are able to legitimately make a profit playing in Rematch.gg’s Scrims and Tournament lobbies — but there are a few things players should be forewarned of. Firstly, many of its users have claimed seeing a high number of cheaters and those who use unapproved tools in order to win matches. Competitors are able to report others directly to the service, but it does create suspicion as to how fair some matches are.

Additionally, the site is neither endorsed by nor affiliated with developer Epic Games. So, any issues you may experience in competitions are out of Epic’s hands.

Despite this, Rematch.gg’s competitive format appears to meet Fortnite’s Terms of Service. Reason being, the site only authorizes event organizers to offer tournaments that include cash prizes, which must be deposited to the site before the start of an event. Though, this was not always the case.

Rematch.gg once featured what are deemed as “wager matches,” lobbies where players themselves would place cash bets before the start of each game. Not only is this betting against Fortnite’s Terms of Service, it allegedly led professional player and YouTuber Clix to receive a direct message from Epic warning him of a ban if he did it again.

In response to Epic’s warning, Rematch.gg removed the ability to participate in wager matches in April 2021. However, it is important to note if the feature is added back in the future, players who take part in them will be putting their Epic accounts at great risk.