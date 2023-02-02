Is Shadow Alolan Ninetales good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

You have to consider the advantages and disadvantages of picking a shadow Pokémon over the standard one in Pokémon Go. The shadow Pokémon receives a significant boost to its attack but also loses a good amount of defense. For Alolan Ninetales, this is a perfect combination. Here’s what you need to know about how to best use Shadow Alolan Ninetales and if it’s good in Pokémon Go.

How to best use shadow Alolan Ninetales in Pokémon Go

Shadow Alolan Ninetales is a Fairy and Ice-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fire, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant to Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Ice-type attacks. You primarily want to use the shadow Alolan Ninetales as an aggressive part of your team because it will have lower defense than the standard version. You can catch this Pokemon by finding the shadow Alolan Vulpix captured by Team Rocket.

A good way to take advantage of shadow Alolan Ninetales’ increased attack power is by giving it some of the best attacks it can learn. You want to teach it the fast move Powder Snow and the charged attacks Dazzling Gleam and Weather Ball (Ice-type). However, there’s a strong argument for using Psyshock instead of Dazzling Gleam, especially given how little energy it costs compared to Dazzling Gleam.

The biggest threats to shadow Alolan Ninetales will be Registeel, Bastiodon, Regirock, Lanturn, Toxapex, Sabeleye, Togedemaru, Victini, and Azumarill. You’ll want to make sure you keep your shadow Alolan Ninetales as a flexible choice, and thankfully, it can work in multiple unique aspects. We highly recommend using it as the Lead Pokémon rather than the Switch. You’re better off having an alternative Pokémon ready to counter shadow Alolan Ninetales’ weaknesses rather than the other way around.

Is shadow Alolan Ninetales good?

Based on the overall moveset and stats, shadow Alolan Ninetales is an upgrade from the standard version, but not by much. However, in the Great League, that matters quite a bit, and if you have to pick between the two options, we recommend you go with shadow Alolan Ninetales.