There are several shadow Pokémon for you to catch in Pokémon Go, and Alolan Ninetales is one of them. You’ll have to track down an Alolan Vulpix and evolve it into its Ninetales form, but it’s well worth your time. This Pokémon is an ideal choice for the Great League, and it can become an absolute powerhouse if you teach the correct attacks. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for shadow Alolan Ninetales in Pokémon Go.

Shadow Alolan Ninetales’ best moveset in Pokémon Go

Shadow Alolan Ninetales is an Ice and Fairy-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fire, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type attacks, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Ice-type moves. It will have a high amount of shield pressure against opponents, and it’s a flexible Pokémon you can use in various teams. You’ll want to adjust your team for it, but it will be highly dependable as a heavy attacker. Shadow Alolan Ninetales releases alongside the debut of Shadow Registeel.

These are all the moves Shadow Alolan Ninetales can learn.

Fast moves

Charm (Fairy-type) – 15 damage and 2 energy per turn (5 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Feint Attack (Dark-type) – 6 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Powder Snow (Ice-type) – 5 damage and 4 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

You want to go with Powder Snow when selecting Shadow Alolan Ninetales’ fast move. While it might not do the most damage, it provides this Pokémon with ample energy, giving it the opportunity to unleash its charged attacks far more often. Given the low energy requirements of its charged attacks, it can lay down heavy shield pressure against an opponent, forcing them to waste their precious charges.

Charged attacks

Blizzard (Ice-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 70 energy

Ice Beam (Ice-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Psyshock (Psychic-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy

Weather ball (Ice-type) – 55 damage and 35 energy

The best charged attacks to teach Shadow Alolan Ninetales are going to be Weather Ball (Ice-type) and Dazzling Gleam. Although Dazzling Gleam is a Fairy-type move requiring 70 power, it can be a hard-hitting attack when you know your opponent has no shields left. However, some players may want to swap this out for Psyshock to provide coverage against Fighting and Poison-types. Psyshock might be a better option if you intend for Alolan Ninetales to waste an opponent’s shields.

The best moveset to teach Shadow Alolan Ninetales is the fast move Powder Snow and the charged moves Weather Ball (Ice-type) and Dazzling Gleam.