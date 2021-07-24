Is Splitgate cross platform/crossplay?

While gaming has never been more popular, and digital services are more connected than ever, it can be incredibly hard to get a group of friends together to play one game. Let’s say, for example, you have a group where one person has a kitted-out gaming laptop, another has an Xbox Series S, and a third has a refurbished first-generation PlayStation 4. Is Splitgate, a title growing in popular, an option for such a cross platform group?

Splitgate is a fast-paced, free-to-play Arena shooter from developer 1047 Games that features cross-platform play between PC, Xbox, and PlayStation users. This title is following a growing standard for accessibility and connectivity in multiplayer titles.

1047 has stated that all of Splitgate’s play modes will feature cross platform support, including casual games, ranked ladders, and even custom lobbies with custom modifiers like big head mode, zero gravity, or unlimited ammo. The LAN Party possibilities seem endless.

There is no word yet on if Splitgate is ever coming to Nintendo Switch, but you will be able to take it to go on the Steam Deck sometime next year. Switch users looking for cross platform play aren’t totally out of luck: Blizzard has confirmed cross-console play for Overwatch, and Warframe expects to be fully cross-platform compatible by the end of 2021.