Is Tesla Storm good in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies?

Field Upgrades are a valuable tool for quickly getting yourself out of danger in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies. The quick jolt of power will repeatedly get you out of sticky situations or takedown enemies with authority. A new Field Upgrade is now available for players in the form of Tesla Storm. Is it any good?

When you equip Tesla Storm as a Field Upgrade in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies, you are getting a power that will make yourself an electrical conductor. Nearby enemies will take some damage and be stunned. If any teammates are nearby, the effect will reach out to them as well.

When you begin upgrading Tesla Storm with Aetherium Crystals, you see the following benefits:

Level 1- double damage to stunned enemies

Level 2- 15 seconds longer duration

Level 3- special enemies (Tempest, Disciples, Mimics, Mangler) can be stunned and damaged by Tesla Storm

Level 4- 25% movement speed boost to any teammate affected by the electricity

Level 5- Elite enemies (Krasny Soldat, Megaton) can be stunned and damaged by Tesla Storm

So should you equip Tesla Storm? Unless you have fully upgraded the Field Upgrade, we do not think you should consider using Tesla Storm. Even then, we believe you get better use out of other upgrades like Ring of Fire, Healing Aura, Frenzied Guard, and Toxic Growth.

Tesla Storm is by no means the worst Field Upgrade in Black Ops Cold War, but the stun effect can be gotten from multiple other sources like Dead Wire or Stun Grenades. The damage dealt from the effect is not significant, even when doubled. If you want to experiment with it, go ahead, but there are plenty of better choices in the Field Upgrade area.