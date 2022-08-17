Is the Daily Supply Box worth it in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

Tower of Fantasy is a game that offers quite a bit of opportunity to progress yourself by playing the game normally, but like any other free-to-play title, it will offer some ways to fast track your progress by opening your wallet and spending some real money. The in-game store is filled with purchases for you, including Tanium, the microtransaction currency used to purchase various items. One of the things it can buy is the Daily Supply Box. Are these purchases worth the investment?

Related: Is the Monthly Pass Supplies worth it in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

Are Daily Supply Boxes worth it in Tower of Fantasy?

There are three packs of Daily Supply Boxes that you can purchase in Tower of Fantasy. Here is what is included in each bundle and how much they cost.

Hykros Supply Box (60 Tanium) – 90 Dark Crystals, Weapon Battery III, Matrix Data Pack III, three Elemental Ore Shard Box, and 5,000 Gold

Banges Supply Box (180 Tanium) – 120 Dark Crystals, Red Nucleus, Weapon Battery IV, five Weapon Augment Kit Box, 20 Crystal Chunks, 15,000 Gold

Black Market Supply Box (180 Tanium) – 120 Dark Crystals, Special Voucher, Matrix Data Pack IV, eight Booster Modules, 15,000 Gold

As you would expect by the name, all of the above are purchasable one time each day. That being said, a 7-day purchase option is also available for 2,646 Tanium.

Here is what each of those Tanium amounts comes out to in real-world dollars:

60 – $1

180 – $3

2,646 – about $45 worth of Tanium

We would not recommend purchasing the 7-day pass for the Daily Supply Boxes. While you will get tons of resources, that amount of Tanium is quite a bit to spend at once. If you are looking just to help slow the grind a little bit, we would say the 60 or 180 Daily Supply Boxes are worth it once in a while. Of course, if you have the amount of Tanium to spend and want to buy that many, the 7-day pass is worth it.