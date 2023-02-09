Is the Fusion Suit in Metroid Prime Remastered?

Metroid Prime is Samus’ first-ever first-person 3D adventure. It is one of the best-selling Metroid games of all time and the long-awaited remaster is finally here. The game is a favorite among fans and after years of rumors and teases, the remaster stealth dropped like Samus’ Fusion Suit Phantom Cloak ability from Metroid Dread. The suit is just one of many the bounty hunter has worn over the years and Metroid Prime includes quite a few of them. You might be wondering if the Fusion Suit is part of her collection in Prime Remastered, so let’s take a look.

Can you get the Fusion Suit in Metroid Prime Remastered?

Throughout Metroid Prime Remastered, Samus will gain access to several suit upgrades and items. You’ll start the game in her famous yellow, orange, and red Power Suit but like every other Metroid game, the suit will ultimately end up needing to be upgraded. Along the way, you’ll unlock the Varia, Gravity, and Phazon suits, as each is needed to advance the story. The Fusion Suit, however, is a bit more complicated. Currently, we haven’t found a way to the Fusion Suit in the game, but that could change due to how the suit was acquired in previous games. Let’s first explore how you could get the suit in the previous versions of Metroid Prime and then look at how you might be able to get it in the Remastered version.

Metroid Prime Fusion Suit

In the original release of Metroid Prime, Samus could wear the Fusion Suit throughout the entire game. In order to get it, you had to first own Metroid Fusion on the Nintendo Game Boy Advance and Metroid Prime. You needed to connect the GBA to the GameCube with a GBA Cable while Metroid Fusion was in the Game Boy. This connected the two games together and unlocked the Fusion Suit after beating Metroid Prime.

Metroid Prime Wii Fusion Suit

The Fusion Suit is also obtainable in Metroid Prime for the Wii. Unlocking it works in a slightly different way, however. Once the game is complete, you need to save your progress and go to the Bonus Gallery in the Extras section. There you’ll be able to purchase the Fusion Suit with credits.

Metroid Prime Remastered

It’s unclear if you can get the Fusion Suit in Metroid Prime Remastered. However, there may be a way to do so in the future. When Metroid Fusion releases for the Game Boy Advance on the Nintendo Switch, it could allow you to unlock the suit after beating either game. There could also be an option to use a Samus Amiibo to unlock the suit later on.