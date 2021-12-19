Is The Puppet is Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach? Answered

The Puppet is a series antagonist in the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise. First appearing in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, The Puppet is a tall animatronic with noodly arms and legs and a white puppet mask. The mask features black holes for eyes, although sometimes a small white pupil can be seen. The Puppet is a “smart” animatronic, in that it usually isn’t fooled by tricks the player may have, and has even been seen to communicate with the player from time to time. So is The Puppet in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach?

While The Puppet is not in the game as an animatronic, various references to The Puppet can be found throughout the game. You can find a plushy collectable of The Puppet, as well as various drawings and depictions resembling The Puppet scattered across the game, but primarily in the service tunnels.

However, that is not to say that The Puppet will never return as an animatronic. Security Breach is new, and there will undoubtedly be additional content released for the game. It’s possible that The Puppet may get added as an antagonist later on. We’ll update this article if that happens, but for now, The Puppet is simply a plushy collectable cameo.