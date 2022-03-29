Is there a Grappling Hook in Tunic?

Tunic doesn’t feature quite the range of helpful items and weapons as the Legend of Zelda games from which it draws so much inspiration, but it still has its fair share. One of the most useful of the batch is the game’s take on a grappling hook or hookshot: the Magic Orb.

The Orb can be found in Frog’s Domain, which is accessible from the Ruined Atoll. With it in hand, your little fox can finally wing their way to the various grappling points around the world, including the wooden hooks and the ones that look like tuning forks. As a general rule, if you can lock on to it, you can grapple to it, and it won’t even cost you any magic — handy if you need to get out of harm’s way quickly.

The Magic Orb also serves as a combat tool, pulling enemies towards you (even some bosses), though in order to do that it will consume magic power. It can be a powerful gambit, though: a lot of enemies try to keep a bit of distance from you and pelt you with projectiles, so being able to bring them in a close for a hiding is a satisfying choice. Be careful though: using the Magic Orb doesn’t always interrupt enemies’ attacks, so you might just be giving them an opportunity to get some free hits in.