Is there Proximity Chat in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0? Answered

Proximity chat is a really cool idea in many online multiplayer games. It allows you to hear other players when you are within a certain distance of each other, even if they are not in the same party as you. Some games definitely use it better than others. This kind of feature would be notably great in a battle royale. With Call of Duty being one of the biggest game series out there, is proximity chat available in Warzone 2.0?

Can you use proximity chat in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

Yes, proximity chat is available in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and it is turned on by default. When this is on, you can hear enemy players speak when you are within the same vicinity of them. However, this only works when both sides have the option turned on. You can toggle having it on or off anytime by going into Audio Settings under the Voice Chat section.

When you have proximity chat turned on, you will likely want to watch when you are speaking. Because others can hear you, you can inadvertently reveal your location to an enemy if you are talking too much when someone is nearby. Because of this, you may want to enable Push to Talk so only what you intend to say to the game can be heard.

Of course, having proximity chat also leaves a lot of room for toxicity to spread, this is the internet after all, so if you do not want any unruly interactions with strangers, we recommend turning this off. Playing Warzone 2.0 with proximity chat could potentially be a lot of fun, though, and we recommend giving it a try if you are interested in the idea.