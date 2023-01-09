Is Zekrom good and how to best use it in Pokemon Go

Zekrom is one of the many legendary Pokémon you can add to your collection in Pokémon Go. It does not appear too often in the game, and when it does, we highly recommend you go out of your way to try catching this Pokémon. It’s a regular Pokémon used by players in the Master League, and it makes for an excellent raiding Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know if Zekrom is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

How to best use Zekrom in Pokémon Go

Zekrom is a Dragon and Electric-type Pokémon. It is weak against Dragon, Fairy, Ground, and Ice-type moves but resistant to Electric, Fire, Flying, Grass, Steel, and Water-type attacks. Unfortunately, because it is such a powerful legendary Pokémon, the best Battle League competition to use against other players will be the Master League. If you try using a Zekrom in the Ultra League, it won’t have access to its powerful stats, preventing it from using its full strength.

It has a maximum CP of 4,565, an attack of 243, a defense of 189, and a stamina of 184. Although its attack stat is larger than its overall defenses, Zekrom is a superb Closer Pokémon, which means you want to use it as your final Pokémon against your opponent. The high attack power given to Zekrom makes it challenging to take down, and your opponent must have a Pokémon or an attack that can counter it, or they’re likely to be overwhelmed.

What also makes Zekrom excellent is its diverse moveset. The best moves it can use in battle are the fast move Dragon Breath and the charged moves Crunch and Fusion Bolt. Dragon Breath is a quick-fire Dragon-type move that can build up Zekrom’s energy during battle and is effective against nearly all Pokémon except for Fairy or Steel-types. As for its charged moves, Crunch is a niche choice that is only good against Ghost and Psychic-type Pokémon, but they frequently appear in the Master League.

As for Fusion Bolt, it’s Zekrom’s signature move, and it’s a better choice than Wild Charge. Although Wild Charge does slightly more damage, the debuff that comes with it steadily chips away at Zekrom’s defenses, making it weaker the longer a battle goes on, whereas Fusion Bolt has no positive or negative buffs each time you use it.

Some Pokémon to consider watching out for that can counter Zekrom include Sylveon, Togekiss, Excadrill, Groudon, Swampert, Garchomp, and Landorus. Namely, any Fairy, Ground, and a handful of Dragon-type Pokémon can take it down. We recommend preparing to counter against any Fairy and Ground-type in your line-up, such as grabbing a Poison or Water-type to go against them.

Is Zekrom good?

Given everything we know, Zekrom is a considerably good Pokémon in Pokémon Go. There are several Pokémon that can handily defeat it, but not many in the Master League, and it’s one of the better Dragon and Electric-types you can use, especially if you plan to use in PvE battles and use it in raids.