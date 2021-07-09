League of Legends: Wild Rift Senna build guide – best items, runes, skills, and combos

Along with Lucian, Senna has also made its way into League of Legends: Wild Rift. She is Lucian’s wife, according to lore, and the first marksman that can be played as support in Wild Rift. She is a versatile champion that can follow multiple build paths.

Best item build for Senna

Screenshot by Gamepur

Picking the right items for Senna can be a hassle. Depending upon the situation and enemy team composition, you can shuffle the items in her core build.

If you are playing Senna as a support, the priority item will usually be Frostfire Gauntlet. It provides both magic resistance and armor, making Senna a bulky champion. It also increases Ability Haste, which is super useful for Senna, as she heavily relies on spamming her abilities.

If the team is lacking damage, you can go for Black Cleaver, followed by Rapid Firecannon. However, if there is enough damage on the table, Redeeming Enchant is a better item to pick.

That said, all the aforementioned items are core to Support Senna, and only the order in which they are built might differ.

Ionian Boots of Lucidity is the optimal boots for Senna as it once again increases her Ability Haste. Players can round off the build by picking Guardian Angel and Mortal Reminder.

Recommended final build (support): Frostfire Gauntlet, Redeeming Enchant, Ionian Boots of Lucidity, Black Cleaver, Mortal Reminder, and Guardian Angel.

Recommended final build (AD Carry): Manamune, Duskblade of Draktharr, Ionian Boots of Lucidity, Rapid Firecannon, Mortal Reminder, and Guardian Angel.

Best Runes for Senna

Screenshot by Gamepur

Both Grasp of the Undying and Font of Life are a good fit for primary keystone. Font of life will increase Senna’s utility and makes her more team-oriented, while Grasp of the Undying provides more sustainability in the laning phase. She does struggle with mana in the early game, so it’s best to take Manaflow Band in your secondary rune. She is a scaling champion and mainly thrives in the late game, hence, Gathering Storm is also well suited for her. Finally, Adaptive Carapace will provide Senna with additional health and increased regeneration.

Recommended Rune path: Grasp of the Undying, Gathering Storm, Adaptive Carapace, and Manaflow Band.

Senna skills and combos

Senna abilities are as follows:

Piercing Darkness: Senna fires a piercing beam towards the target that deals damage to everyone struck by it. Allies that are struck by the beam are healed instead.

Last Embrace: Senna fires a dark mist that latches onto the first target it hits. The dark mist roots the target and everyone around it after a short duration.

Curse of the Black Mist: Senna gets engulfed by the mist and turns into a wraith. While inside the mist, she gains bonus movement speed and cannot be identified by anyone standing outside the mist. Allies can also become a wraith by simply standing next to Senna when she is using the ability.

Dawning Shadow: Senna shoots a global beam that pierces through the entire map. Enemies caught in the center of the beam take damage while allies that are struck by the beam are shielded for a brief moment.

Senna has a quirky playstyle and requires practice to master. Her attacking animations are slow in the early game, and new players might struggle with her. Here are some of the combos that Senna players can utilize in a game for better results.

Basic poke combo: Piercing Darkness- Basic Attack.

Basic trading combo: Last Embrace- Basic Attack- Piercing Darkness- Basic Attack.

Post level 6 burst combo: Piercing Darkness- Basic Attack- Last Embrace- Basic Attack- Dawning Shadow- Basic Attack.