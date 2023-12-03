Lego Fortnite Release Date, Gameplay Details & Skins

Lego Fortnite is a wonderful new game mode in Fortnite that allows players to engage in something other than Save the World or Battle Royale. It’s all about survival, crafting, and completing adventures with friends for amazing rewards.

Epic Games announced Legor Fortnite during The Big Bang Event that concluded Fortnite’s OG Season. As they watched the time machine rocket explode, players were transported to various new worlds, one of which was constructed entirely of Lego. This wasn’t just a video, it’s a new game mode coming to Fortnite in early December, and it’s one all players will want to pay attention to.

When is the Release Date for Lego Fortnite?

Lego Fortnite will be released on December 7, 2023. This comes just five days after the launch of Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground. The mode will be accessible from within Fortnite as part of one of the many worlds within its universe. It’s the first of many worlds to come to the game in addition to Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing.

What is Lego Fortnite?

Lego Fortnite is a crafting and survival game set in Fortnite-inspired worlds made entirely of Lego. Players will work together to complete quests in these open worlds by building and working together using a new version of the build mechanics from Fortnite.

While we haven’t played the game mode at the time of writing, we have seen it in action during The Big Bang Event. Characters were able to build all sorts of wonderful creations together, but they could also fight each other, as is expected in this game.

As our time with Lego Fortnite came to a close, we saw a group of players fighting a huge dragon or ogre enemy. This suggests to us that there will be world bosses and complicated puzzles to solve. If we had to guess, we’d say the Lego worlds are based on the mechanics already used in Fortnite maps, but there won’t be a storm or timer to prevent players from exploring and being creative.

Does Lego Fortnite Have its Own Battle Pass?

The LEGO Fortnite mode doesn't have a battle pass. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 3, 2023

Lego Fortnite does not have its own Battle Pass. This was confirmed by reliable leaker iFireMonkey shortly after the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground. This means that the skins and cosmetics players earn from the main Battle Passes in Fortnite will have Lego Styles that should be unlocked automatically if they exist. Players will then get to use those when they play Lego Fortnite.

Do my Fortnite Skins Have Lego Fortnite Versions?

Over 1,200 Fortnite skins have a Lego Fortnite version, but not every skin can be used in Lego Fortnite at the time of writing. Epic Games has confirmed as much via the game’s official Twitter account. All Lego Styles will be automatically added to player lockers on December 7, 2023, when the new game mode launches.