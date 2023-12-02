Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground Start & End Date and Times

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 follows from the astoundingly popular OG Season, which saw more players than ever before hop into the game. Chapter 5 Season 1 brings new mechanics, a new map, and so much more for players to enjoy, but they’ll need to wait for it to start.

Fortnite OG Season concludes with an Eminem concert as part of The Big Bang Event. This will mark the end of the mini-season that came after Chapter 4, and the start of Chapter 5. However, while players know roughly when the season should begin, tracking the exact start time is difficult due to server outages and maintenance.

When Does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground Start?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 will start on December 3, 2023. Once The Big Bang Event ends on December 2, 2023, Fortnite’s servers will go down for maintenance so Epic Games can update them and test them for the full release of the new season. Then, after a few hours of downtime, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 will be live for all players.

Fortnite OG’s The Big Bang Event will start at 7 PM GMT/11 AM PT, and will likely last somewhere between 30 to 60 minutes. After that, servers will go down and Epic Games will begin implementing all the new files for the next season.

Players won’t be able to get into any matches in Fortnite once the servers go down for maintenance. So they’ll need to wait until the following day, December 3, 2023, before they can play again. There isn’t really a regular time for Fortnite to come back online. However, if we had to hazard a guess, we’d say it will be around 9 AM PT/5 PM GMT since that’s roughly when other updates occur in Fortnite.

When Does Fortnite Chapter 5 Chapter 2 Underground Downtime Start?

Downtime for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground starts after the third showing of The Big Bang Event. The third showing starts at 11 PM ET/8 PM PT/4 AM GMT and lasts for roughly 15 minutes. When we watched the event, we were logged out of Fortnite and kicked to the start screen, where we had to queue to get in again.

It’s unclear how long the downtime will last, but we’d expect it to go on for a few hours at least. We believe it may stretch into December 4, 2023, instead of the official start time for the season, but we’ll update this article with more information when we know for sure.

The adventure is building ✨#LEGOFortnite launches in Fortnite on December 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/ZhyO5G6J2p — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 2, 2023

Lego Fortnite will be released on December 7, 2023. This information was leaked by reliable source iFireMonkey after the first showing of The Big Bang Event. Based on what we saw during the event, Lego Fortnite looks like an open world game mode filled with Lego characters in a classic Fortnite map. While the building mechanics remain, the focus seems to be on adventures over battle royale. The game mode’s official Twitter account calls it a survival crafting game, but more details will likely be revealed closer to the release date.

Know no limits.#RocketRacing launches in Fortnite on December 8th, 2023. pic.twitter.com/CE7rXaLOxe — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 2, 2023

Fortnite Rocket Racing will be released on December 8, 2023. This will be a new game mode within Fortnite that allows players to race across tracks inspired by Rocket League and Fortnite. The release date was shared by iFireMonkey just after the first showing of The Big Bang Event.

While we were in the event, the racing we saw felt competent and engaging. It’s a mix of realistic racing coupled with the boosters and mind-bending tracks of the Mario Kart series. We’ll update this article with more information as it’s shared.

When is The WEEKND Live Event in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground?

FORTNITE x THE WEEKND – DECEMBER 9th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C5eRWM3jfb — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 2, 2023

The WEEKND live event in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 takes place on December 9, 2023. This information was shared by HypeX following the initial The Big Bang Event showing. We’d expect the event to be more of a full concert similar to those other artists have held in the game in the past.

When Does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground End?

At the time of writing, it’s unlcear when Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground will end. Every season in Fortnite has lasted for a different number of days. If Chapter 5 Season 1 is one of the longer seasons, it could last until the end of February 2024, but it could also be much shorter and end at som point in January 2024.

We’ll update this section of the article as soon as we know when the season will end. For now, with a collaboration with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Metal Gear Solid brands on the cards, it’s unlikely the season will be short.