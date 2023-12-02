All New Features in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground is a big departure from anything that’s come before, especially the OG season. There are a lot of new features for players to understand and master if they want to make the most of their time in-game.

Every season of Fortnite brings something new to the table. Whether it’s boats, vending machines, NPCs that can be hired, or something completely off the wall. Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground is a massive change from everything players know about the game they love, with updated features including movement. We’ve broken down everything that’s new in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 below so players can get ahead of what they’ll find in the game.

Capture the Train

Capture the Train is a new feature that’s part of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1’s map. A train is rushing around the map during every match. That train is occupied by The Society faction. Players are part of The Underground faction, and so they must take the train to secure information on where Peely has been taken. As well as information, this is a great way to pick up better weapons and items to eliminate other players with.

Weapon Mods

Every weapon now has mods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. These must be purchased with Gold Bars from Mod Benches around the map. However, every Mod Bench is different, having only mods for specific weapons. Players must learn where the best Mod Benches are and know when to visit them based on the weapons they’ve picked up in a match.

Movement Changes

Movement has been revamped in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground. From what we’ve seen in the launch trailer for the season, players can now grab onto walls and jump up them. Quick moves such as vaulting have also been overhauled, making them look much more fluid and quite similar to something we’d expect from an Assassin’s Creed game.

Grapple Blades

Grapple Blades are a new item in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground. They allow players to grapple onto a building or point in the distance and pull themselves up to it. Not only that, they can also be used for unique combat moves that will damage enemies far more than the standard Pickaxe.

New Creepin’ Cardboard Box

The Creepin’ Cardboard Box returns in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. However, it’s been redesigned for the collaboration with Metal Gear Solid and the addition of Solid Snake as a skin players can earn from the season’s Battle Pass. Players can hide in the box and sneak around until they want to pop out and attack their enemies.

The Big Bang Battle Pass

The Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is called the Big Bang Battle Pass. This was leaked prior to the season’s release by iFireMonkey. Through the pass, players can unlock new skins Oscar, Vengeance Jones, Nisha, Montague, Peter Griffin, and Valeria. The Solid Snake skin is thought to be the bonus skin for the season, accessible in the additional Battle Pass levels.

The Scorpion Customizable Car

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 adds a customizable car to the game, the Scorpion. Players can earn decals to change the look of their car for when they use it in-game. This might have something to do with the rocket racing game mode leaked in November 2023. At the time of writing, we’re unsure if the customization is linked to a single car for Fortnite or a full new game mode as well.

What is the Story in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground?

The story of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground is that The Society faction has taken Peely, the banana character. Players are part of The Underground, a faction opposing The Society. They’ll have to work against those who have taken Peely by disrupting their plans and trying to find where Peely has been taken at all costs.