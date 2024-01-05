LEGO Fortnite Villager Tier List: Best Villagers & Where to Recruit Them

The village system is what really makes LEGO Fortnite stand out against a sea of survival games. That, and the fact that it goes pretty hard for a free game.

A village, however, is nothing without its villagers. And in Fortnite, the skins that you’ve come to love, loathe, and be indifferent about become their own personalities. Just like not all Fortnite skins are created equal, villagers have their own degrees of rarity. While they all do more or less the same job, some villagers will spawn more frequently than others. That’s why I’ve crafted this list with the best and worst villagers in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Recruit Villagers in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

To recruit a villager in LEGO Fortnite, you need a village square and a spare bed. Then, speak to a villager and ask them to stay at your village.

The most basic bed in LEGO Fortnite only takes 10 Wood, and the Village Square requires 10 Wood and 10 Granite. These crafting materials can be easily found scattered around the world or can be mined and axed from trees, logs, and bigger rocks, respectively.

Related: How to Recruit Peely In LEGO Fortnite

The number of LEGO Fortnite villagers you can recruit caps at five per village. Since you can only have three villages at the same time, that means you’ll only get to keep 15 villagers as part of your team. Sacrifices must be made, and sometimes, you’ll realize you want a certain someone to go away to welcome a new villager into your team.

How to Remove Villagers in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

To remove a villager from your LEGO Fortnite village, destroy their bed. A red marker will appear above the villager’s head, signaling that their bed is “missing.” After a few days, they will leave your village.

TIP: Speak with the villagers to check how many days need to go by for them to leave. Don’t build any beds during this period, or they will automatically claim it for themselves.

S-Tier Villagers in LEGO Fortnite & Where to Recruit Them

Image by Gamepur

To be fair, recruiting S-tier villagers takes time, effort, and a bit of luck. They all have some sort of perk, like extra health and unique dialogue assigned to them.

S-Tier villagers won’t swing by your village; instead, you’ll have to scour the map to run into them and pray you have a spare bed to recruit them on the spot. They’ll usually hang around abandoned structures like cabins, castles, and forts and check if they’re there on their lonesome.

Villager Appearance Villager Name Where to Recruit Them Blackheart The Shore Carl Reef The Shore Crystal The Frostlands Frozen Fishstick The Frostlands Mazy The Drylands Polar Peely The Frostlands

A-Tier Villagers in LEGO Fortnite & Where to Recruit Them

Image by Gamepur

A-tier Villagers will sometimes pay your village a visit, especially if it’s located in their native biome. However, it’s easier to head into the wild and look for them rather than waiting for them to drop by.

Just like with S-tier villagers, look for them in abandoned structures. They all have unique lines of dialogue.

Villager Appearance Villager Name Where to Recruit Them Fishstick All Biomes Gus The Drylands Lionbrand All Biomes Petra The Drylands Salty The Shore Sally Sails The Shore Sawyer The Drylands

B-Tier Villagers in LEGO Fortnite & Where to Recruit Them

Image by Gamepur

These B-tier Villagers will casually drop by your village every now and then. It’s not hard to run into them or recruit them. The dialogue lines start getting a bit more generic and repetitive here.

Villager Appearance Villager Name Where to Recruit Them Beef Boss All Biomes Flint The Drylands Meowscles All Biomes Nugget The Drylands Peely All Biomes Raptor All Biomes Rex The Drylands Silas All Biomes Slush The Frostlands Snow Cap The Frostlands Tabby All Biomes

C-Tier Villagers in LEGO Fortnite & Where to Recruit Them

Image by Gamepur

Ah, yes. The common folk. They’re great helpers but nothing special. You’ll run into them pretty often, and they all have generic dialogue lines, except for your starters.