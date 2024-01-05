LEGO Fortnite Villager Tier List: Best Villagers & Where to Recruit Them
You can’t hoard villagers like you hoard resources. Here’s a tier list of the best and worst LEGO Fortnite villagers.
The village system is what really makes LEGO Fortnite stand out against a sea of survival games. That, and the fact that it goes pretty hard for a free game.
A village, however, is nothing without its villagers. And in Fortnite, the skins that you’ve come to love, loathe, and be indifferent about become their own personalities. Just like not all Fortnite skins are created equal, villagers have their own degrees of rarity. While they all do more or less the same job, some villagers will spawn more frequently than others. That’s why I’ve crafted this list with the best and worst villagers in LEGO Fortnite.
- How to Recruit Villagers in LEGO Fortnite
- How to Remove Villagers in LEGO Fortnite
- S-Tier Villagers in LEGO Fortnite & Where to Recruit Them
- A-Tier Villagers in LEGO Fortnite & Where to Recruit Them
- B-Tier Villagers in LEGO Fortnite & Where to Recruit Them
- C-Tier Villagers in LEGO Fortnite & Where to Recruit Them
How to Recruit Villagers in LEGO Fortnite
To recruit a villager in LEGO Fortnite, you need a village square and a spare bed. Then, speak to a villager and ask them to stay at your village.
The most basic bed in LEGO Fortnite only takes 10 Wood, and the Village Square requires 10 Wood and 10 Granite. These crafting materials can be easily found scattered around the world or can be mined and axed from trees, logs, and bigger rocks, respectively.
The number of LEGO Fortnite villagers you can recruit caps at five per village. Since you can only have three villages at the same time, that means you’ll only get to keep 15 villagers as part of your team. Sacrifices must be made, and sometimes, you’ll realize you want a certain someone to go away to welcome a new villager into your team.
How to Remove Villagers in LEGO Fortnite
To remove a villager from your LEGO Fortnite village, destroy their bed. A red marker will appear above the villager’s head, signaling that their bed is “missing.” After a few days, they will leave your village.
TIP: Speak with the villagers to check how many days need to go by for them to leave. Don’t build any beds during this period, or they will automatically claim it for themselves.
S-Tier Villagers in LEGO Fortnite & Where to Recruit Them
To be fair, recruiting S-tier villagers takes time, effort, and a bit of luck. They all have some sort of perk, like extra health and unique dialogue assigned to them.
S-Tier villagers won’t swing by your village; instead, you’ll have to scour the map to run into them and pray you have a spare bed to recruit them on the spot. They’ll usually hang around abandoned structures like cabins, castles, and forts and check if they’re there on their lonesome.
|Villager Appearance
|Villager Name
|Where to Recruit Them
|Blackheart
|The Shore
|Carl Reef
|The Shore
|Crystal
|The Frostlands
|Frozen Fishstick
|The Frostlands
|Mazy
|The Drylands
|Polar Peely
|The Frostlands
A-Tier Villagers in LEGO Fortnite & Where to Recruit Them
A-tier Villagers will sometimes pay your village a visit, especially if it’s located in their native biome. However, it’s easier to head into the wild and look for them rather than waiting for them to drop by.
Just like with S-tier villagers, look for them in abandoned structures. They all have unique lines of dialogue.
|Villager Appearance
|Villager Name
|Where to Recruit Them
|Fishstick
|All Biomes
|Gus
|The Drylands
|Lionbrand
|All Biomes
|Petra
|The Drylands
|Salty
|The Shore
|Sally Sails
|The Shore
|Sawyer
|The Drylands
B-Tier Villagers in LEGO Fortnite & Where to Recruit Them
These B-tier Villagers will casually drop by your village every now and then. It’s not hard to run into them or recruit them. The dialogue lines start getting a bit more generic and repetitive here.
|Villager Appearance
|Villager Name
|Where to Recruit Them
|Beef Boss
|All Biomes
|Flint
|The Drylands
|Meowscles
|All Biomes
|Nugget
|The Drylands
|Peely
|All Biomes
|Raptor
|All Biomes
|Rex
|The Drylands
|Silas
|All Biomes
|Slush
|The Frostlands
|Snow Cap
|The Frostlands
|Tabby
|All Biomes
C-Tier Villagers in LEGO Fortnite & Where to Recruit Them
Ah, yes. The common folk. They’re great helpers but nothing special. You’ll run into them pretty often, and they all have generic dialogue lines, except for your starters.
|Villager Appearance
|Villager Name
|Where to Recruit Them
|Aura
|All Biomes
|Blue Squire
|All Biomes
|Brite Bomber
|All Biomes
|Cuddle Team Leader
|All Biomes
|Dana
|All Biomes
|Hayseed
|All Biomes
|Otis
|All Biomes
|Robin
|All Biomes
|Roan
|All Biomes
|Skye
|All Biomes
|Sparkplug
|All Biomes
|Sprocket
|All Biomes
|Sunflower
|All Biomes