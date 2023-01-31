All Dragon Ball Z skins in Fortnite

Fortnite shocked the world when it introduced the first batch of Dragon Ball-themed skins back in 2022. Since, the battle royale has gone on to debut a few additional characters and even more accessories based on the anime. In total, players have seen a total of six Dragon Ball skins, spanning from the iconic Goku to everyone’s favorite Namekian, Piccolo. This guide will breakdown each Dragon Ball skin and how to get them in Fortnite.

Every Dragon Ball series skin in Fortnite

Beerus

Screenshot by Gamepur

The nonchalant Beerus is Dragon Ball‘s lone Epic-rarity in Fortnite, and features nothing but his usual blue pants and boots. Although the skin does not have an additional style, those who nab Beerus in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks will also receive The Seer Fish Back Bling, a wine glass that has a small critter poking out from above. Beerus is not guaranteed to be in the Item Shop at any time, rather appearing in rotations at random.

Bulma

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bulma is a Rare-rarity skin, and that means she is also the cheapest of the bunch. The character comes to Item Shop rotations at the cost of 1,200 V-Bucks, though she is not all players will own when buying the skin. Bulma also comes bundled with a Lab Coat style that can be accessed at any time through the Locker tab.

Piccolo

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the time of writing, players can currently get their hands on Piccolo from the Item Shop at cost of 1,800 V-Bucks. Skin owners will also net the character’s dedicated Cape and Turban Back Bling as well as the Piccolo’s Demon Symbol Back Bling and his Charging Up Emote. That said, the Namekian has even earned his own bundle. Costing 2,200 V-Bucks, the bundle features all of the character’s cosmetic set, including the Red Ribbon Army Aircraft and Handheld House Harvesting Tool.

Son Gohan

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like Piccolo, Son Gohan is also currently up for sale in the Item Shop for 1,800 V-Bucks, sporting his traditional purple training gear. Better yet, his additional skin style ultimately allows Gohan to go full Super Saiyan, rocking tall yellow hair. Those wanting all of Gohan’s items should look to net his bundle for 2,200 V-Bucks, as it also features his Cape Back Bling, Beast Axe Harvesting Tool, and Capsule No. 576 Glider.

Son Goku

Screenshot by Gamepur

As no surprise, Son Goku has come to Fortnite showcasing his Orange Gi and three different Saiyan styles. Aside from his standard Super Saiyan outfit, player who own the skin will even have access to Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct styles. These, along with the Power Pole Back Bling and Harvesting Tool, can be obtained when purchasing Goku in the Item Shop for 2,000 V-Bucks when available in rotations.

Vegeta

Screenshot by Gamepur

Of course, Fortnite knew you cannot release a Goku skin without also having his famed frenemy Vegeta alongside him. The formerly evil character dazzles his standard blue jumpsuit as well as his white vest and boots. However, players wanting to add a bit of color to Vegeta can alter his hair color with his three own Super Saiyan styles. Additionally, those who unlock him will also own the Charging Up Emote at no additional cost. Vegeta and the Emote can be bought from Item Shop rotations for a total of 2,000 V-Bucks.