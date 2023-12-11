How to Recruit Peely In LEGO Fortnite

There are multiple villagers you can unlock and add to your LEGO Fortnite world as you begin to work through the world. One of these villagers is Peely, but he won’t join every village he comes across; they need to be special.

There is a specific way that you can add Peely to your village, so long as you meet the requirements. When you do, Peely will be like every other helpful village, and he’ll pull his weight to find resources and refine them for everyone to use. Here’s what you need to know about how you can recruit Peely in LEGO Fortnite.

How Peely Joins Your Village in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Peely will only be willing to join you and your village if you have a level 10 village in LEGO Fortnite. Without a level 10 village, Peely will not be one of the five villages to join and you’ll have to wait until you reach this point.

Unfortunately, villagers are randomized when they show up to your position. You never know who you will get to join your campfire, but you have a better chance of finding rarer villages in LEGO Fortnite when you reach the higher levels of your village.

We saw Peely in our village for a brief time, but we had not reached level 10 by that point and had to wait until we arrived at that point. Again, villagers are randomized when they show up at your location. It never hurts to reserve a villager spot for Peely if he’s one you really want to add to a location. Unlike the Brite Bomber, who can’t become a villager and does leave.

If you’re struggling to get Peely to join your village in LEGO Fortnite, my advice would be to make multiple villages and begin to level them up. Having numerous villages in your LEGO Fortnite world increases the chances for villagers to appear, and you’ll be able to invite them to live with you. Peely is bound to appear in one of those locations, giving you a better chance of adding him to your roster as a helpful villager in your society, like working at one of your crafting stations.

There’s no technique for getting Peely to show up in your village. It all comes down to patience and having an open villager slot in your LEGO Fortnite world. Again, I can’t stress how having multiple villages set up in your world and leveled up might be the best way to get Peely to join your town and add him to your LEGO Fortnite game.