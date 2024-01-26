All Substories & Where to Find Them in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Recommended Videos

While exploring the open world sandboxes in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, players will stumble upon short side quests called Substories. These aren’t new, but they do make up a big part of the game for those who want to immerse themselves in the world.

A key part of every game in the rebooted Like a Dragon franchise is Substories, and it feels as though there are so many in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth that the main campaign is the real side content. These are small quests or missions for players to complete that are often completely disconnected from the main story. However, while they’re separate from the narrative, they often add to the feel of the world by highlighting interesting characters and getting protagonists to complete silly, often insane tasks.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Substories Locations & How to Complete Them

In the table below, we’ve listed every Substory in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. We’ve included details on what each Substory is and where they’re found in the game, alongside map references and explanations.

Some Substories have better rewards than others, such as gear or benefits players can take advantage of for the rest of their playthrough. Where these apply, we’ve included all the details that players will care about.

Note: that this table is a work in progress and will be added to as we discover more Substories in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Substory How to Complete it Where to Find it

#1 Radio Active Defend the radio presenter from the gang of men. Players must encounter this Substory on their way to the final part of Chapter 1. It’s located down the only open road near the homeless town.

#2 Sujimon, Generation II Collect all Sujimon in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. This Substory is unmissable and will trigger as players leave Ichiban’s apartment in Chapter 2.

#5 Welcome to Hawaii, MFer! Collect Aloha Links around Hawaii. Players will encounter this Substory after they regain control of Ichiban after his beach incident. As far as we’re aware, it’s unmissable because it opens up a collectible essential to getting 100% in the game.

#6 Surfin’ the Streets Test out the Street Surfer. Unlocks the Segway for use in the rest of the story.

Players can find this Substory on the corner of Seaside Avenue in West Waikiki, next to the Pigeon Family Market shop.

#7 Miss Match Complete one use of the Miss Match app.

Players will find this Substory at the Oka Charger in Waikiki.

#8 Snap Those Sickos! Play the Sicko Snap minigame.

Players can start this Substory at the trolley stop close to Aloha Beach.

#9 A Love as Sweet as Lemons Deliver lemonade samples to willing customers nearby.

Found at Waikiki Trolley Stop.

#11 Wait for Me To complete Wait for Me in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, players must help seat and serve customers at Obi’s restaurant.



Around the corner in the opposite direction from the objective immediately after unlocking Aloha Links.

#12 Saved by Kindness Help the traveler find his hotel.

Found in the middle of Makani Avenue.

#14 Neck-Deep in Love Find Hamabe’s crush and deliver a letter to him.

This Substory is located on Aloha Beach, just where it curves to the left.

#16 Beach Guardian: Water, Water Everywhere Hand out water to people getting too hot in the sun. Players will find this Substory at the lifeguard tower on Aloha Beach.

#17 Beach Guardian: No Kidding Around Find the missing children. Players will find this Substory at the lifeguard tower on Aloha Beach.

What Are Substories in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Substories are side quests or miscellaneous quests in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. They don’t add to the game’s story, but they do bring the world to life. For example, one Sidestory sees players attempting to deliver a love letter on the beach in accordance with an old legend, which another has them serving in a restaurant.

Each Substory tells players something new about the protagonist, Ichiban. He’s always willing to help and look out for the little people. From what we’ve played, this is never more present and on display than in a Substory.

Are There Missable Substories in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Yes, we believe there are missable Substories in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. It’s difficult to track which ones exactly are missable because they disappear before they’re even discovered. However, we’re working to figure out which Substories are missable as we play and will update this section of the article as soon as we find any.

A Substory might be missable because of where the story in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth takes players after certain checkpoints. The most common checkpoints are the start of new chapters, which will move players to a new location and could prevent certain substories from ever appearing again.

