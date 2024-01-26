All Substories & Where to Find Them in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealths Substories make up a substantial part of its side content, and players won’t want to miss a single one.

substories guide like a dragon infinite wealth featured image

Screenshot by Gamepur

While exploring the open world sandboxes in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, players will stumble upon short side quests called Substories. These aren’t new, but they do make up a big part of the game for those who want to immerse themselves in the world.

A key part of every game in the rebooted Like a Dragon franchise is Substories, and it feels as though there are so many in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth that the main campaign is the real side content. These are small quests or missions for players to complete that are often completely disconnected from the main story. However, while they’re separate from the narrative, they often add to the feel of the world by highlighting interesting characters and getting protagonists to complete silly, often insane tasks.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Substories Locations & How to Complete Them

In the table below, we’ve listed every Substory in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. We’ve included details on what each Substory is and where they’re found in the game, alongside map references and explanations.

Some Substories have better rewards than others, such as gear or benefits players can take advantage of for the rest of their playthrough. Where these apply, we’ve included all the details that players will care about.

Note: that this table is a work in progress and will be added to as we discover more Substories in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

SubstoryHow to Complete itWhere to Find it
substory 1 radio active in like a dragon infinite wealth
#1 Radio Active		Defend the radio presenter from the gang of men. Players must encounter this Substory on their way to the final part of Chapter 1. It’s located down the only open road near the homeless town.
sujimon generation ii substory in like a dragon infinite wealth
#2 Sujimon, Generation II		Collect all Sujimon in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.This Substory is unmissable and will trigger as players leave Ichiban’s apartment in Chapter 2.
welcome to hawaii mfer substory in like a dragon infinite wealth
#5 Welcome to Hawaii, MFer!		Collect Aloha Links around Hawaii. Players will encounter this Substory after they regain control of Ichiban after his beach incident. As far as we’re aware, it’s unmissable because it opens up a collectible essential to getting 100% in the game.
surfin the streets substory in like a dragon infinite wealth
#6 Surfin’ the Streets		Test out the Street Surfer. Unlocks the Segway for use in the rest of the story. surfin the streets substory map reference in like a dragon infinite wealth
Players can find this Substory on the corner of Seaside Avenue in West Waikiki, next to the Pigeon Family Market shop.
substory 7 miss match like a dragon infinite wealth
#7 Miss Match		Complete one use of the Miss Match app.substory 7 miss match map reference like a dragon infinite wealth
Players will find this Substory at the Oka Charger in Waikiki.
substory 8 snap those sickos like a dragon infinite wealth
#8 Snap Those Sickos!		Play the Sicko Snap minigame. substory 8 snap those sickos map reference like a dragon infinite wealth
Players can start this Substory at the trolley stop close to Aloha Beach.
substory 9 a love as sweet as lemons in like a dragon infinite wealth
#9 A Love as Sweet as Lemons		Deliver lemonade samples to willing customers nearby. substory 9 a love as sweet as lemons map reference in like a dragon infinite wealth
Found at Waikiki Trolley Stop.
substory 11 wait for me like a dragon infinite wealth
#11 Wait for Me		To complete Wait for Me in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, players must help seat and serve customers at Obi’s restaurant.
wait for me substory location in like a dragon infinite wealth
Around the corner in the opposite direction from the objective immediately after unlocking Aloha Links.
substory 12 saved by kindness in like a dragon infinite wealth
#12 Saved by Kindness		Help the traveler find his hotel. substory 12 saved by kindness map reference in like a dragon infinite wealth
Found in the middle of Makani Avenue.
neck deep in love substory in like a dragon infinite wealth
#14 Neck-Deep in Love		Find Hamabe’s crush and deliver a letter to him. neck deep in love substory map reference in like a dragon infinite wealth
This Substory is located on Aloha Beach, just where it curves to the left.
beach guardian water water everywhere substory in like a dragon infinite wealth
#16 Beach Guardian: Water, Water Everywhere		Hand out water to people getting too hot in the sun. Players will find this Substory at the lifeguard tower on Aloha Beach.
substory 17 beach guardian no kidding around in like a dragon infinite wealth
#17 Beach Guardian: No Kidding Around		Find the missing children. Players will find this Substory at the lifeguard tower on Aloha Beach.

What Are Substories in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

guys fighting in substory in like a dragon infinite wealth
Screenshot by Gamepur

Substories are side quests or miscellaneous quests in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. They don’t add to the game’s story, but they do bring the world to life. For example, one Sidestory sees players attempting to deliver a love letter on the beach in accordance with an old legend, which another has them serving in a restaurant.

Each Substory tells players something new about the protagonist, Ichiban. He’s always willing to help and look out for the little people. From what we’ve played, this is never more present and on display than in a Substory.

Are There Missable Substories in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

fighting a creep in like a dragon infinite wealth
Screenshot by Gamepur

Yes, we believe there are missable Substories in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. It’s difficult to track which ones exactly are missable because they disappear before they’re even discovered. However, we’re working to figure out which Substories are missable as we play and will update this section of the article as soon as we find any.

A Substory might be missable because of where the story in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth takes players after certain checkpoints. The most common checkpoints are the start of new chapters, which will move players to a new location and could prevent certain substories from ever appearing again.

Any players who want to learn more about Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth should read through our complete guide. We’ve linked up every guide and useful article we’ve produced on the game there to help all players master it quickly.

