Lost Ark file size and PC requirements: Everything you need to know

Lost Ark is finally arriving to the west, bringing the free-to-play action-RPG to Steam with the official release of February 11. The title has enjoyed a healthy audience in South Korea and Russia since 2019, and developer Smilegate RPG has been enjoying the newfound hype brought by Founder’s Packs during the Head Start period of Lost Ark in the west.

The file size of Lost Ark is listed on Steam as requiring 50 GB of available space. In execution, however, the file size is currently a heftier 70.8 GB. This is without the Korean voice-over DLC installed, which currently stands at an additional 5.4 GB.

Minimum System Requirements

The system requirements minimum is listed as follows:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel i3 / AMD Ryzen 3

Memory: 8 GB RAM

GPU: GTX 460 / AMD HD6850

DirectX Version 9.0c

Network: Broadband

Storage: 50 GB

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel i5 / Ryzen 5

Memory: 16 GB Ram

GPU: GTX 1050

DirectX Version 11

Network: Broadband

Storage: 50 GB

Using the Steam overlay to watch FPS, it appears that the FPS cap is directly linked to your Windows Desktop display settings. If your monitor is set for 144 Hz, Lost Ark reports a frame rate that caps at 144. This is always true for 60 FPS: if it appears as though your frame rate is limited, ensure that your Windows Desktop display for the monitor is set to a high refresh rate.