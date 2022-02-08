How to join Lost Ark Early Access

The long-awaited Western port of the game Lost Ark is nearly upon us. The game, set in the fictional land of Arkesia, allows characters to fight their way through the story with a host of different classes and abilities. Step into the shoes of the Warrior, Martial Artist, Gunner, Mage, or Assassin and battle your way through levels and bosses. Lost Ark has announced its Early Access program launch for Tuesday, February 8 at 9 am PST, 12 pm Est, and 5 pm GMT. The isometric 2.5D fantasy game launched with Smilegate in partnership with Amazon Game Studios gives players the chance to join in the fun a little bit ahead of the planned official launch scheduled for February 11. Players looking to get a feel for the game before the free launch or those wanting to get some extra grinding in before others can access this Early Access.

Image via Smilegate RPG

To play through the Early Access of the game, players will need to become a Founder. Founders are public members who have paid to purchase and support the game before its launch. Currently, there are four different tiers to the Founder’s Packs, each with its own pricing and benefits:

Bronze – $14.99 , includes the Head Start bonus, or the Early Access benefit, an exclusive Pet, 30 Day Crystalline Aura, and the Founder’s Title.

– , includes the Head Start bonus, or the Early Access benefit, an exclusive Pet, 30 Day Crystalline Aura, and the Founder’s Title. Silver – $24.99 , Includes the Head Start bonus, or the Early Access benefit, an exclusive Pet, 30 Day Crystalline Aura, the Founder’s Title, and a Silver Supply Crate with various loot items and currency.

– , Includes the Head Start bonus, or the Early Access benefit, an exclusive Pet, 30 Day Crystalline Aura, the Founder’s Title, and a Silver Supply Crate with various loot items and currency. Gold – $49.99 – Includes the Head Start bonus, or the Early Access benefit, an exclusive Pet, 30 Day Crystalline Aura, and the Founder’s Title, a Gold Supply Crate with various loot items and currency, as well as Founder’s Exclusive Skin and a free character expansion slot.

– – Includes the Head Start bonus, or the Early Access benefit, an exclusive Pet, 30 Day Crystalline Aura, and the Founder’s Title, a Gold Supply Crate with various loot items and currency, as well as Founder’s Exclusive Skin and a free character expansion slot. Platinum – $99.99 – This includes Head Start bonus, or the Early Access benefit, an exclusive Pet, 30 Day Crystalline Aura, and the Founder’s Title, a Platinum Supply Crate with various loot items and currency as well as Founder’s Exclusive Skin, a free character expansion slot., a Founder’s Exclusive Mount and a Platinum Welcome Crate.

The Founder’s Packs are available for purchase even after the start of the Early Access, so there isn’t that much of a rush to buy one now. Once you’ve purchased your Founder’s Pack and downloaded the game, you’ll be able to play without issues.