FIFA 23: How to vote for the Team of the Year (TOTY)

With the calendar year of 2022 in the books, it’s time to pick the best footballers from the past 12 months for the FIFA 23 Team of the Year (TOTY). FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team users will be able to select the most worthy for this group of 11, from a pre-selected list of nominees. But, how exactly can users vote for the Team of the Year in FIFA 23? Let’s go over what you should know about the vote.

How to vote for the FIFA 23 Team of the Year

Much like in prior years, make sure to check out the website that EA has set up for the FIFA 23 Team of the Year. EA Sports will be setting up a section that will showcase the full list of nominees and allow for a vote for the annual event.

To vote, go to FIFA 23’s official website. Then, look for the Ultimate Team subsection. In the dropdown, there will be a ‘Team of the Year’ section once the vote opens up.

The FIFA 23 Team of the Year will have 11 open slots. Last year’s group included three attackers, three midfielders, four defenders, and one goalkeeper. Expect the formation to be similar for FIFA 23. Should you want to see the full list of nominees before heading to the website, check out our list of the entire group of Team of the Year nominees.

Keep in mind that FIFA 23 will keep the Team of the Year vote open for one week. The vote begins at 11 AM EST on January 10, and will close at 3 AM EST on January 17. The full team will officially be released on January 19 by EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team.