Madden 23 MUT Season 3: Field Pass – All tiers, how to get 98 OVR Rob Gronkowski, XP, and more

Season 3 of MUT 23 is here.

Image via EA Sports YouTube

It’s now time for Season 3 of Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) and Field Pass in Madden 23. This season comes with a slew of new rewards, headlined by one of the more exciting personalities for ever grace the gridiron in Rob Gronkowski. So, what’s the reward path for this season? Let’s take a look.

MUT Field Pass: Season 3 — Madden NFL 23

Leveling up in MUT, much like with competitive Seasons in Madden 22, will be the key this year. Madden players can rank up in various ways, including completing new Daily Objectives and stat-based cumulative objectives, and program-specific ones that center around other Field Passes.

Much like with Season 1 and Season 2, there are 61 levels this season. So, let’s take a look at the rewards for completing each one:

LevelRewardXP Needed
2Gronkowski SB XLIX Upgrade item10.000
310,000 Coins20,000
4Strategy Item (Vertical threat/+1 Deep Route Run/+1 Release/+1 Acceleration)30,000
5Elite Pack40,000
6Gameday Pack50,000
710,000 Coins60,000
888 OVR Carl Banks72,000
9Elite Pack84,000
1010,000 Coins96,000
1190 OVR Willie Lanier108,000
12Strategy Item (Hybrid TE/+1 Catching/+1 Run Block/+1 Pass Block)120,000
13Gronkowski SB LI Upgrade Item134,000
1410,000 Coins148,000
15Elite Pack162,000
16Rare Team Affinity Strategy Fantasy Pack176,000
17Gameday Pack190,000
18Wizards Home Uniform206,000
1910,000 Coins222,000
20Pro Gameday Pack238,000
2190 OVR Jay Hilgenberg254,000
22Banks SB XXI Upgrade Token270,000
2310,000 Coins288,000
24Strategy Item (Flanker WR|TE/+2 Catching/+2 Release/+1 Short Route Run)306,000
25Steelers 2005 Classic Alternate Uniform324,000
26Gameday Pack342,000
2710,000 Coins360,000
28Gronkowski SB LII Upgrade Token380,000
29Elite Pack400,000
3010,000 Coins420,000
3194 OVR Fred Biletnikoff440,000
32Strategy Item (Five Wide WR|TE/+2 Short Route Run/+2 Medium Route Run/+1 Deep Route Run)460,000
3310,000 Coins482,000
34Gronkowski SB LV Upgrade Token504,000
35Gameday Pack526,000
36Pro Gameday Pack548,000
37Banks SB XXV Upgrade Item572,000
3810,000 Coins596,000
39Gameday Pack620,000
40Elite Pack640,000
4196 OVR Ed Reed670,000
42Bulldogs Away Alt Uniform696,000
43Strategy Item (Power House QB|WR|TE/+2 Break Tackle/+2 Spectacular Catch/+2 Stiff Arm/+1 Throw Power)722,000
4410,000 Coins748,000
45Pro Gameday Pack776,000
46Pro Elite Pack804,000
47Buccaneers Color Rush Uniform832,000
4810,000 Coins860,000
49Pro Gameday Pack890,000
50Bills AFL Anniversary Away Uniform920,000
5198 OVR Rob Gronkowski950,000
5210,000 Coins980,000
5382+ OVR Elite Fantasy Pack [1 of 3]1,020,000
5410,000 Coins1,060,000
55Pro Elite Pack1,100,000
5610,000 Coins1,140,000
57Season 4 XP Collectible1,180,000
5810,000 Coins1,220,000
59Pro Gameday Pack1,260,000
6010,000 Coins1,300,000
61Pro Elite Pack1,340,000

Along the way, users will be able to obtain many star players, with the prime prize being a 98 OVR version of legendary Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Here’s a look at the 98 OVR Gronkowski’s stats:

At the start of Season 3, users should have received a Starter Pack. That pack includes an 82 OVR version of Gronkowski. Obtain the four Gronkowski tokens from Season 3, and those can be applied to upgrade the 82 OVR up to 94 OVR. Then, that 94 OVR can be combined with the 98 OVR Gronk to get two additional X-Factors. Also, there are tokens in the Season Pass that can be used to upgrade the 88 OVR Carl Banks to 94 OVR.

Let’s take a look at stats-based objectives for Season 2:

  • Score 25 TDs in any mode (500 XP)
  • Score 50 TDs in any mode (1,500 XP)
  • Score 100 TDs in any mode (3,000 XP)
  • Score 250 TDs in any mode (5,000 XP)
  • Score 75 Points in any mode (500 XP)
  • Score 150 Points in any mode (1,500 XP)
  • Score 500 Points in any mode (3,000 XP)
  • Score 1,500 Points in any mode (5,000 XP)
  • Pass for 500 Yards in any mode (500 XP)
  • Pass for 1,500 Yards in any mode (1,500 XP)
  • Pass for 3,500 Yards in any mode (3,000 XP)
  • Pass for 7,500 Yards in any mode (5,000 XP)
  • Rush for 250 Yards in any mode (500 XP)
  • Rush for 750 Yards in any mode (1,500 XP)
  • Rush for 1,800 Yards in any mode (3,000 XP)
  • Rush for 4,000 yards in any mode (5,000 XP)
  • Record 100 team tackles in any mode (500 XP)
  • Record 500 team tackles in any mode (1,500 XP)
  • Record 1,500 team tackles in any mode (3,000 XP)
  • Record 3,500 team tackles in any mode (5,000 XP)

There are also Daily Tracker objectives that reward XP for completing Daily Objectives for two, five, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 days. Players can also get XP for progressing toward the Playoff & Competitive Field Pass programs.

Season 3 is slated to expire on March 9.

