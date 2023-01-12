Madden 23 MUT Season 3: Field Pass – All tiers, how to get 98 OVR Rob Gronkowski, XP, and more

It’s now time for Season 3 of Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) and Field Pass in Madden 23. This season comes with a slew of new rewards, headlined by one of the more exciting personalities for ever grace the gridiron in Rob Gronkowski. So, what’s the reward path for this season? Let’s take a look.

MUT Field Pass: Season 3 — Madden NFL 23

Leveling up in MUT, much like with competitive Seasons in Madden 22, will be the key this year. Madden players can rank up in various ways, including completing new Daily Objectives and stat-based cumulative objectives, and program-specific ones that center around other Field Passes.

Much like with Season 1 and Season 2, there are 61 levels this season. So, let’s take a look at the rewards for completing each one:

Level Reward XP Needed 2 Gronkowski SB XLIX Upgrade item 10.000 3 10,000 Coins 20,000 4 Strategy Item (Vertical threat/+1 Deep Route Run/+1 Release/+1 Acceleration) 30,000 5 Elite Pack 40,000 6 Gameday Pack 50,000 7 10,000 Coins 60,000 8 88 OVR Carl Banks 72,000 9 Elite Pack 84,000 10 10,000 Coins 96,000 11 90 OVR Willie Lanier 108,000 12 Strategy Item (Hybrid TE/+1 Catching/+1 Run Block/+1 Pass Block) 120,000 13 Gronkowski SB LI Upgrade Item 134,000 14 10,000 Coins 148,000 15 Elite Pack 162,000 16 Rare Team Affinity Strategy Fantasy Pack 176,000 17 Gameday Pack 190,000 18 Wizards Home Uniform 206,000 19 10,000 Coins 222,000 20 Pro Gameday Pack 238,000 21 90 OVR Jay Hilgenberg 254,000 22 Banks SB XXI Upgrade Token 270,000 23 10,000 Coins 288,000 24 Strategy Item (Flanker WR|TE/+2 Catching/+2 Release/+1 Short Route Run) 306,000 25 Steelers 2005 Classic Alternate Uniform 324,000 26 Gameday Pack 342,000 27 10,000 Coins 360,000 28 Gronkowski SB LII Upgrade Token 380,000 29 Elite Pack 400,000 30 10,000 Coins 420,000 31 94 OVR Fred Biletnikoff 440,000 32 Strategy Item (Five Wide WR|TE/+2 Short Route Run/+2 Medium Route Run/+1 Deep Route Run) 460,000 33 10,000 Coins 482,000 34 Gronkowski SB LV Upgrade Token 504,000 35 Gameday Pack 526,000 36 Pro Gameday Pack 548,000 37 Banks SB XXV Upgrade Item 572,000 38 10,000 Coins 596,000 39 Gameday Pack 620,000 40 Elite Pack 640,000 41 96 OVR Ed Reed 670,000 42 Bulldogs Away Alt Uniform 696,000 43 Strategy Item (Power House QB|WR|TE/+2 Break Tackle/+2 Spectacular Catch/+2 Stiff Arm/+1 Throw Power) 722,000 44 10,000 Coins 748,000 45 Pro Gameday Pack 776,000 46 Pro Elite Pack 804,000 47 Buccaneers Color Rush Uniform 832,000 48 10,000 Coins 860,000 49 Pro Gameday Pack 890,000 50 Bills AFL Anniversary Away Uniform 920,000 51 98 OVR Rob Gronkowski 950,000 52 10,000 Coins 980,000 53 82+ OVR Elite Fantasy Pack [1 of 3] 1,020,000 54 10,000 Coins 1,060,000 55 Pro Elite Pack 1,100,000 56 10,000 Coins 1,140,000 57 Season 4 XP Collectible 1,180,000 58 10,000 Coins 1,220,000 59 Pro Gameday Pack 1,260,000 60 10,000 Coins 1,300,000 61 Pro Elite Pack 1,340,000

Along the way, users will be able to obtain many star players, with the prime prize being a 98 OVR version of legendary Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Here’s a look at the 98 OVR Gronkowski’s stats:

At the start of Season 3, users should have received a Starter Pack. That pack includes an 82 OVR version of Gronkowski. Obtain the four Gronkowski tokens from Season 3, and those can be applied to upgrade the 82 OVR up to 94 OVR. Then, that 94 OVR can be combined with the 98 OVR Gronk to get two additional X-Factors. Also, there are tokens in the Season Pass that can be used to upgrade the 88 OVR Carl Banks to 94 OVR.

Let’s take a look at stats-based objectives for Season 2:

Score 25 TDs in any mode (500 XP)

Score 50 TDs in any mode (1,500 XP)

Score 100 TDs in any mode (3,000 XP)

Score 250 TDs in any mode (5,000 XP)

Score 75 Points in any mode (500 XP)

Score 150 Points in any mode (1,500 XP)

Score 500 Points in any mode (3,000 XP)

Score 1,500 Points in any mode (5,000 XP)

Pass for 500 Yards in any mode (500 XP)

Pass for 1,500 Yards in any mode (1,500 XP)

Pass for 3,500 Yards in any mode (3,000 XP)

Pass for 7,500 Yards in any mode (5,000 XP)

Rush for 250 Yards in any mode (500 XP)

Rush for 750 Yards in any mode (1,500 XP)

Rush for 1,800 Yards in any mode (3,000 XP)

Rush for 4,000 yards in any mode (5,000 XP)

Record 100 team tackles in any mode (500 XP)

Record 500 team tackles in any mode (1,500 XP)

Record 1,500 team tackles in any mode (3,000 XP)

Record 3,500 team tackles in any mode (5,000 XP)

There are also Daily Tracker objectives that reward XP for completing Daily Objectives for two, five, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 days. Players can also get XP for progressing toward the Playoff & Competitive Field Pass programs.

Season 3 is slated to expire on March 9.