Madden 23 MUT Season 3: Field Pass – All tiers, how to get 98 OVR Rob Gronkowski, XP, and more
Season 3 of MUT 23 is here.
It’s now time for Season 3 of Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) and Field Pass in Madden 23. This season comes with a slew of new rewards, headlined by one of the more exciting personalities for ever grace the gridiron in Rob Gronkowski. So, what’s the reward path for this season? Let’s take a look.
MUT Field Pass: Season 3 — Madden NFL 23
Leveling up in MUT, much like with competitive Seasons in Madden 22, will be the key this year. Madden players can rank up in various ways, including completing new Daily Objectives and stat-based cumulative objectives, and program-specific ones that center around other Field Passes.
Much like with Season 1 and Season 2, there are 61 levels this season. So, let’s take a look at the rewards for completing each one:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Needed
|2
|Gronkowski SB XLIX Upgrade item
|10.000
|3
|10,000 Coins
|20,000
|4
|Strategy Item (Vertical threat/+1 Deep Route Run/+1 Release/+1 Acceleration)
|30,000
|5
|Elite Pack
|40,000
|6
|Gameday Pack
|50,000
|7
|10,000 Coins
|60,000
|8
|88 OVR Carl Banks
|72,000
|9
|Elite Pack
|84,000
|10
|10,000 Coins
|96,000
|11
|90 OVR Willie Lanier
|108,000
|12
|Strategy Item (Hybrid TE/+1 Catching/+1 Run Block/+1 Pass Block)
|120,000
|13
|Gronkowski SB LI Upgrade Item
|134,000
|14
|10,000 Coins
|148,000
|15
|Elite Pack
|162,000
|16
|Rare Team Affinity Strategy Fantasy Pack
|176,000
|17
|Gameday Pack
|190,000
|18
|Wizards Home Uniform
|206,000
|19
|10,000 Coins
|222,000
|20
|Pro Gameday Pack
|238,000
|21
|90 OVR Jay Hilgenberg
|254,000
|22
|Banks SB XXI Upgrade Token
|270,000
|23
|10,000 Coins
|288,000
|24
|Strategy Item (Flanker WR|TE/+2 Catching/+2 Release/+1 Short Route Run)
|306,000
|25
|Steelers 2005 Classic Alternate Uniform
|324,000
|26
|Gameday Pack
|342,000
|27
|10,000 Coins
|360,000
|28
|Gronkowski SB LII Upgrade Token
|380,000
|29
|Elite Pack
|400,000
|30
|10,000 Coins
|420,000
|31
|94 OVR Fred Biletnikoff
|440,000
|32
|Strategy Item (Five Wide WR|TE/+2 Short Route Run/+2 Medium Route Run/+1 Deep Route Run)
|460,000
|33
|10,000 Coins
|482,000
|34
|Gronkowski SB LV Upgrade Token
|504,000
|35
|Gameday Pack
|526,000
|36
|Pro Gameday Pack
|548,000
|37
|Banks SB XXV Upgrade Item
|572,000
|38
|10,000 Coins
|596,000
|39
|Gameday Pack
|620,000
|40
|Elite Pack
|640,000
|41
|96 OVR Ed Reed
|670,000
|42
|Bulldogs Away Alt Uniform
|696,000
|43
|Strategy Item (Power House QB|WR|TE/+2 Break Tackle/+2 Spectacular Catch/+2 Stiff Arm/+1 Throw Power)
|722,000
|44
|10,000 Coins
|748,000
|45
|Pro Gameday Pack
|776,000
|46
|Pro Elite Pack
|804,000
|47
|Buccaneers Color Rush Uniform
|832,000
|48
|10,000 Coins
|860,000
|49
|Pro Gameday Pack
|890,000
|50
|Bills AFL Anniversary Away Uniform
|920,000
|51
|98 OVR Rob Gronkowski
|950,000
|52
|10,000 Coins
|980,000
|53
|82+ OVR Elite Fantasy Pack [1 of 3]
|1,020,000
|54
|10,000 Coins
|1,060,000
|55
|Pro Elite Pack
|1,100,000
|56
|10,000 Coins
|1,140,000
|57
|Season 4 XP Collectible
|1,180,000
|58
|10,000 Coins
|1,220,000
|59
|Pro Gameday Pack
|1,260,000
|60
|10,000 Coins
|1,300,000
|61
|Pro Elite Pack
|1,340,000
Along the way, users will be able to obtain many star players, with the prime prize being a 98 OVR version of legendary Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Here’s a look at the 98 OVR Gronkowski’s stats:
At the start of Season 3, users should have received a Starter Pack. That pack includes an 82 OVR version of Gronkowski. Obtain the four Gronkowski tokens from Season 3, and those can be applied to upgrade the 82 OVR up to 94 OVR. Then, that 94 OVR can be combined with the 98 OVR Gronk to get two additional X-Factors. Also, there are tokens in the Season Pass that can be used to upgrade the 88 OVR Carl Banks to 94 OVR.
Let’s take a look at stats-based objectives for Season 2:
- Score 25 TDs in any mode (500 XP)
- Score 50 TDs in any mode (1,500 XP)
- Score 100 TDs in any mode (3,000 XP)
- Score 250 TDs in any mode (5,000 XP)
- Score 75 Points in any mode (500 XP)
- Score 150 Points in any mode (1,500 XP)
- Score 500 Points in any mode (3,000 XP)
- Score 1,500 Points in any mode (5,000 XP)
- Pass for 500 Yards in any mode (500 XP)
- Pass for 1,500 Yards in any mode (1,500 XP)
- Pass for 3,500 Yards in any mode (3,000 XP)
- Pass for 7,500 Yards in any mode (5,000 XP)
- Rush for 250 Yards in any mode (500 XP)
- Rush for 750 Yards in any mode (1,500 XP)
- Rush for 1,800 Yards in any mode (3,000 XP)
- Rush for 4,000 yards in any mode (5,000 XP)
- Record 100 team tackles in any mode (500 XP)
- Record 500 team tackles in any mode (1,500 XP)
- Record 1,500 team tackles in any mode (3,000 XP)
- Record 3,500 team tackles in any mode (5,000 XP)
There are also Daily Tracker objectives that reward XP for completing Daily Objectives for two, five, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 days. Players can also get XP for progressing toward the Playoff & Competitive Field Pass programs.
Season 3 is slated to expire on March 9.