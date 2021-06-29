Marvel’s Avengers Cosmic Threat Event guide – mission chains, rewards, dates

The Cosmic Cube is a dangerous artifact in the Avengers lore, and self-proclaimed Scientist Supreme Monica Rappaccini in Marvel’s Avengers has taken its power for her own. Believing she could stop a Kree invasion, the Avengers know this to not be true and put a stop to her scheme. However, there are still trails of Cosmic energy left from Monica’s experiments, and the Cosmic Threat Event will have you control your cast of Heroes to save the day once more.

Cosmic Threat Event Mission Chains

Screenshot by Gamepur

After beating the Beating the Odds Villain Sector for the first time, you will unlock the main A Cosmic Threat mission chain, along with mission chains relating to each Hero in the game. All of these mission chains involve using these characters’ Heroic Abilities against enemies a certain amount of time. Additionally, there will be Cosmic Threat Sector versions of existing missions on the War Table — these will be indicated by a yellow circular emblem that resembles an atom.

During these missions, you will deal Cosmic damage as you attack foes, and this effect will be indicated by a yellow status effect above their health bars.

A Cosmic Threat Complete the Beating the Odds Villain Sector Deal 100,000 Cosmic damage Defeat enemies with Melee attacks in Cosmic Threat Sectors Defeat enemies with Ranged attacks in Cosmic Threat Sectors

Captain America – A Cosmic Threat Complete 1 Cosmic Threat Sector Defeat 25 enemies while Captain America’s Rally Cry heroic is active Defeat 35 enemies with Captain America’s Steamroller heroic Defeat 50 enemies with Captain America’s Brooklyn Brawler heroic

Hawkeye – A Cosmic Threat Complete 1 Cosmic Threat Sector Defeat 35 enemies with ranged attacks using Hawkeye’s Bow Defeat 35 enemies with Hawkeye’s Nightstorm Arrow heroic Defeat 50 enemies with Hawkeye’s Hunter’s Arrow heroic

Hulk – A Cosmic Threat Complete 1 Cosmic Threat Sector Defeat 25 enemies taunted by Hulk’s Boneshaker heroic Defeat 35 enemies with Hulk’s Stranglehold heroic Defeat 50 enemies with Hulk’s Thunderclap heroic

Iron Man – A Cosmic Threat Complete 1 Cosmic Threat Sector Defeat 25 enemies while Iron Man’s Arc Overload heroic is active Defeat 35 enemies with Iron Man’s Unibeam heroic Defeat 50 enemies with Iron Man’s Hulkbuster Heroic

Ms. Marvel – A Cosmic Threat Complete 1 Cosmic Threat Sector Defeat 25 enemies while Ms. Marvel’s Polymorph ability is active Defeat 35 enemies with Ms. Marvel’s High Five heroic Defeat 50 enemies with Ms. Marvel’s Embiggen heroic

Kate Bishop – A Cosmic Threat Complete 1 Cosmic Threat Sector Defeat 35 enemies with ranged attacks using Kate’s Bow Defeat 35 enemies with Kate’s Warp Arrow heroic Defeat 50 enemies with Kate’s Quantum Overdrive heroic

Thor – A Cosmic Threat Complete 1 Cosmic Threat Sector Defeat 25 enemies while Thor’s Warrior’s Fury is active Defeat 35 enemies with Thor’s God Blast heroic Defeat 50 enemies with Thor’s Bifrost heroic

Black Widow – A Cosmic Event Complete 1 Cosmic Threat Sector Defeat 25 enemies while Black Widow’s Veil of Shadows heroic is active Defeat 35 enemies with Black Widow’s Widow’s Bite heroic Defeat 50 enemies with Black Widow’s Power Surge heroic



Cosmic Threat Event Rewards

Image via Square Enix

Completing the wider A Cosmic Threat mission chain will earn you a Cosmic Threat Team nameplace, along with two pieces of Tachyon Surge Gear; they will be melee and defensive gear of Exotic Quality, but only if the hero you completed the chain with is at Hero Power Level 120 or above. Otherwise, your Hero will be granted with random gear. Completing a Hero-specific mission chain will grant that Hero with Tachyon Surge Gear of Exotic Quality, but again, only if they are Hero Power Level 120 or above — random gear is the reward if that isn’t the case.

How long is the Cosmic Threat Event?

Image via Square Enix

The Cosmic Threat Event in Marvel’s Avengers will last until July 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

Related: Marvel’s Avengers reshuffles roadmap, will allow multiple of the same Hero permanently