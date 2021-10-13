Metroid Dread amiibo guide: What do amiibo do in Metroid Dread?

Metroid Dread is a difficult game, and if you want to survive it to the end, you’re going to need to use everything at your disposal. That means being sure to snag everything from upgrades for your Missile Tank capacity scattered around each area, to increasing your overall health by finding all the Energy Tank upgrades. But if you’re an amiibo collector who’s found that their figurines have been collecting a little bit of dust, it might be worth your time to get them back out; all the Metroid amiibo can help you on your journey through Metroid Dread in some way.

Related: Metroid story timeline – Everything you need to know for Metroid Dread

There are actually two new amiibo that launched to coincide with Dread: a 2-pack featuring Samus in her newly designed armor along with an EMMI, one of Dread’s main enemies. These special Metroid Dread amiibo contain different bonuses than the rest of the Metroid amiibo when scanned.

The Metroid Dread Samus amiibo gives a permanent Energy Tank upgrade, while the EMMI amiibo gives you a Missile Tank upgrade. However, these bonuses can only be unlocked once. You’re free to scan the amiibo once a day, but after the first scan, the Samus amiibo will instead replenish health and the EMMI amiibo will replenish missiles.

Related: Metroid Dread proves Samus is the hero the Nintendo Switch needs and deserves – Review

Older amiibos function similarly, restoring either health or missiles once a day based on the amiibo. Amiibo that will replenish your health once per day are:

Samus Aran (Metroid series)

Samus (Super Smash Bros. series)

Zero Suit Samus (Super Smash Bros. series)

Amiibo that will restock your missiles once per day are: