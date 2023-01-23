The 10 best Minecraft servers (2023)

There are a lot of servers available for Minecraft multiplayer. Each one is a unique experience that allows players to join a community and make friends. Dozens of websites list hundreds of pages of servers that anyone can join with an internet connection. There is a server for just about every kind of gameplay and community imaginable.

This list provides ten of the best and most popular servers currently running for Minecraft multiplayer. We have picked out unique servers for the game and give players lots of freedom to play and explore. These servers have thriving communities that anyone can join and have commonsense rules that need to be followed to play.

Complex Gaming

IP: hub.mc-complex.com

Average Online Player Count: 1,100

Complex Gaming is a true hub for Pixelmon, the Pokémon-inspired Minecraft mod. They have subsects of the server inspired by several Pokémon games, from Pokémon Red through Pokémon Platinum. To play Pixelmon, you need to have the Pixelmon mod for Minecraft. You can check out the best Pixelmon servers for Minecraft if you are a fan.

However, for Complex Gaming, there are a bunch of other game modes on the server that do not requires players to install any mods, unlike most Pixelmon servers. There’s the standard Skyblock, Survival, Factions, Creative, and Prison.

CubeCraft

IP: play.cubecraft.net

Average Online Player Count: 6,000

If you are looking for a bigger, more active server, but Hypixel is too much for you, Cubecraft is a fantastic alternative. Its custom texture pack has slick designs for the lobby, and all the game modes can be selected from a section reminiscent of a retro game arcade. It features games like Lucky Islands, CTF, and its own original take on the Among Us/hidden role style game called Among Slimes. Note that this game mode is unique to CubeCraft, different than the Imposter game on MineVille. This server is usually in the top 5 most active servers in the world.

Grand Theft Minecraft

IP: mc-gtm.net

Average Online Player Count: 100

When two of the most popular games come together, it results in pure enjoyment. Grand Theft Minecart meshes Grand Theft Auto and Minecraft together, with a lot of chests to loot, houses to own, weapons to use, and thrilling police chases to be involved in. This server has been around for a while, and still remains to be one of the best Minecraft servers to join.

Havoc MC

IP: mc.havocmc.net

Average Online Player Count: 300

Originally known as ‘The Mining Dead,’ Havoc MC is the server to go to if you want to find yourself in the middle of a zombie apocalypse survival game. Their game based on the AMC television shows The Walking Dead is the main draw to the server. It has PvE, but you can also choose to team up with friends or fight other players in PvP. It is not the only game on there anymore (thus the renaming). There is now Towny and Warzone, and two more games are coming soon: Mine Wars (a Star Wars-inspired game currently in exclusive beta to premium members) and Craft Theft Auto.

Hypixel

IP: mc.hypixel.net

Average Online Player Count: 48,040

Hypixel is steadily going to make it on just about every top 10 list out there, and for a good reason. Although the average player count for the sever has dropped over time, it is still one of the biggest servers. In general, Minecraft servers that are active have somewhere between 300 and 9,000 players online at a time. Hypixel is the only server that regularly has five digits of players online. Play many different games like BedWars, SkyWars, VampireZ, Paintball Warfare, and an arcade full of smaller minigames. You will never be bored on this server, and it almost stands on its own as its own game.

ManaCube

IP: play.manacube.com

Average Online Player Count: 800

At a glance, ManaCube may seem like another rather active minigame server, but its biggest pull by far is actually its Parkour. Its Parkour section alone, on average, has around 750 players in it, as active as some other servers are as a whole. There are over 1000 Parkour courses varying from easy maps to near-impossible ones. Only 42 maps are VIP only, and the server also has Dropper, which falls into a similar category. The one downside to ManaCube is it can be glitchy at times, more so than the rest of the servers on this list. That said, the content within was too good to pass up.

The Archon

IP: play.thearchon.net

Average Online Player Count: 200

If you want to enjoy regularly updated game modes in a Minecraft server, then joining The Archon is your best bet. It’s one of the most famous Minecraft factions servers and Minecraft Skyblock servers. There are also prison, outlands, survival, and robbery game modes for you to be occupied with.

The Hive

IP: play.hivemc.com

Average Online Player Count: 9,000

If you are looking for a solid, extremely active minigame server, The Hive is the server for you. This server has been around since early 2013 and has since remained a low-key staple of online Minecraft play. It has remained up-to-date and active all of this time, and they are constantly updating features and adding new games like BedWars, BlockParty, and Hide and Seek.

This server also has the Bukkit plugin featuring the Meowball. You can use a customized Blaze Rod called a FunGun that shoots snowballs that explode into flames, and hearts will have the ‘meow’ sound effect on impact known as Meowballs. While it’s not hard to install meowballs on your server, this is the biggest server that allows it for all players. Throw them in the air, at your friends, or anywhere you want to in the main server hub. The Java version of the server recently closed down, but players can still enjoy its bedrock edition.

WesterosCraft

IP: mc.westeroscraft.com

Average Online Player Count: 100

A huge server with several fantastic recreations of Game of Thrones’ landmarks such as The Red Keep at King’s Landing and the Wall, joining WesterosCraft is pretty much like an interactive field trip. This server is still in the works, as the creators aim to complete the entire continent of Westeros before fully turning it into a full-blown open world MMORPG.

Wynncraft

IP: play.wynncraft.com

Average Online Player Count: 630

Ever wanted Minecraft to be transformed entirely into a fantasy MMORPG? Grinding, dungeons, resource gathering, stories, NPCs, and quests. Team up with friends in guilds, fight bosses and explore a grand universe of fantastical towns, cities, and more. The Wynncraft server is structured in the style of a giant adventure map and will not have much building. You can, however, choose your class and craft your gear and weapons.