Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update will be split into two separate updates

The newest update coming to Minecraft for a long time was known as a single update by the name Caves & Cliffs. Today, developers at Mojang announced that that will no longer be the case. Instead, the release will be split into two separate releases: The Caves & Cliffs Summer Update and the Caves & Cliffs Holiday Update.

The reasons for this are one, quality assurance. It’s the biggest update they’ve done and they want to release it without too many bugs. Another reason is technological difficulties, and making sure that people can update their old Minecraft worlds to the new version. Lastly, is company health. The developers made the right choice of delaying their release, rather than crunching their dev team. We for one would like to see this decision made more often.

The Summer Update will focus on adding all of the new mobs like the Goat, the Glow Squid and the Axolotl, as well as all the new blocks like Copper, Geodes, Dripleaf and Glow Berries. The Holiday Update at the end of the year will be the more major update and will focus on adding the new biomes, new world height: the actual caves and cliffs of the so named update. One feature has been postponed out of the Caves & Cliffs updates altogether, which is the new archelogy system. This will come in a future update, most likely a standalone one, but not this year.