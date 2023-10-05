Minecraft: How To Upgrade Diamond To Netherite Armor & Tools

The many tools and equipment you can use in Minecraft come in a wide variety of materials. The stronger the material, and more challenging to find, the more use the tool has, and you can expect it to be extremely useful when harvesting resources. That’s why you have a lot of Diamond armor and tools, it’s time to start thinking about upgrading it to Netherite.

Unlocking the Netherite upgrade can take a good amount of time, and following Minecraft’s 1.20 update, there’s a specific way you can go about it. Here’s what you need to know about how to upgrade Diamond armor and tools into Netherite versions in Minecraft.

How To Upgrade Diamond Armor & Tools into Netherite in Minecraft

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those who have upgraded Diamond armor and tools into Netherite versions in Minecraft before update 1.20, the method is similar, but it differs enough to where you want to take notes. Rather than merely doing it a Smithing Table, you’ll need to find a Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template in your Minecraft world. Without the Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template, none of your Diamond tools can transform into the stronger Netherite versions.

The way you go about finding Netherite Upgrade Smithing Templates is by tracking down Bastion Remnant Chests in your Minecraft world. These appear in Bastion Remnant Treasure Rooms, which are large castles that you can find in The Nether. You have a chance to find these structures in any of The Nether biomes, except for the Basalt Deltas.

Piglins and Hoglins guard these structures in The Nether throughout your Minecraft world. When you reach the treasure room, there’s always a chance you’ll find a chest with a Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template inside as loot. Thankfully, the development team has made it so that whenever you open a chest, there are at least two templates.

Now, after you have your template, return to your Smithing Table in your Minecraft World. Despite needing the Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template, there’s also the standard requirement to use Netherite Ingots and have a Diamond item in your inventory. After you have all of this, place them into your Smithing Table, and you’ll have a new set of Netherite Items that you can use in your Minecraft world.