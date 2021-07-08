Minerva’s Emporium and Minerva’s Big Sale event schedule in Fallout 76

There are two weekly events you want to monitor in Fallout 76: Minerva’s Emporium and Minerva’s Big Sale. These events focus on Minerva, a Gold Bullion vendor who may have distinct discounts available for you when you visit her. Of the two events, if you’re looking to obtain some of the best prices for her items, we recommend checking her out during Minerva’s Big Sale.

Each of these events happen on a different schedule. Minerva’s Emporium starts on Monday and continues until Wednesday. It’s the shorter of the two events. The real appeal will be Minerva’s Big Sale, which starts on Thursday and continues until Monday.

When these events happen, Minerva has the chance to appear in one of three locations in Fallout 76: Fort Atlas, the Foundation, or The Crater. We’ve already listed her locations and believe she rotates between these three areas when a new event happens. If you swap servers, we think Minerva also has a chance to be in a different location, so if you’re trying to find her, make sure to stay on a specific server when the rotation happens to make sure you can reliably find her.

Minerva is hunting down the business of any player in Fallout 76, so she will have the best prices whenever you find her compared to the other vendors. So long as you’re willing for her to rotate near a specific Gold Bullion vendor, you’ll typically receive a bargain from her. Also, her inventory rotates out when she moves, which means you might be better off directly finding her each time she changes to make sure she doesn’t have an item available that you’ve been waiting to obtain.