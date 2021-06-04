MLB The Show 21 3rd Inning Program – All rewards, conquests, and more

Top of the 3rd is here.

The 2nd Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but as you probably know by now, that doesn’t mean the fun stops there. On June 4, Sony San Diego launched the 3rd Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you make progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.

3rd Inning Rewards

Let’s start off with the rewards for the 3rd Inning Program. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the 3rd Inning Program, plus requirements to hit each level:

LevelRewardXP Requirement
1Stadium Perk and 3000 Stubs5000
2MLB The Show 21 Pack10000
3Ballplayer Choice Pack17500
4Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate and 3000 Stubs25000
5Bat Slam Unlockable Choice Pack and 3000 Stubs32500
6Headliners Set 3 Pack40000
7Ballplayer Choice Pack55000
8MLB The Show 21 Pack70000
9Stadium Perk85000
103rd Inning Inning Diamond Choice Pack (86 Keith Hernandez, 86 Yasmani Grandal, 86 Richie Ashburn)100000
115 MLB The Show 21 Packs115000
121944 Indians Alt Road Jersey and 5000 Stubs130000
13Ballplayer Choice Pack145000
14Ballin’ is a Habit Pack160000
153rd Inning Diamond Choice Pack (88 Rafael Devers, 89 Blake Snell, 89 Didi Gregorius)175000
16Universal Profile Icon190000
17Diamond Stadium Perk and 5000 Stubs205000
18Headliners Set 6 Pack220000
19Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack235000
20Diamond Bat Equipment Item250000
215 MLB The Show 21 Packs270000
22Legend Icon Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs290000
23Headliners Set 9 Pack310000
241997 LA Angels Alt Home Jersey330000
253rd Inning Boss Choice Pack350000
26Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs380000
27Ballin’ is a Habit Pack410000
2810 MLB The Show 21 Packs440000
291970 A’s Road Jersey and 5000 Stubs470000
30Classic Stadium Choice Pack500000
3110 MLB The Show 21 Packs530000
32Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs560000
33Space 3 Choice Pack590000
3410 MLB The Show 21 Packs620000
3585-89 Diamond Live Series Choice Pack650000

How to earn XP

There are many ways to earn XP. Players can simply play the various game modes in MLB The Show 21 and earn XP after each game. This includes Road to the Show games, which can be a quick way to get XP quickly. Players can earn a good amount of XP (anywhere from 1,000-4,000 XP) per game just by taking a few swings at the plate, or throwing a few innings on the mound.

Additionally, players can complete Daily Missions, as well as Program missions. As of June 4, three Program Missions can be completed for XP.

  • Win 10 games in competitive online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 5,000 XP
  • Tally 15 home runs with Topps Now or Monthly Award players in online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 5,000 XP
  • Tally 20 strikeouts with any Legend or Flashback pitchers in online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 7,500 XP

Other missions may be added in the near future, so be on the lookout for those.

Also, MLB The Show 21 players can earn 50,000 XP by completing a collection featuring the three 2nd Inning bosses. And, 25,000 XP can be completed by entering and completing the 3rd Inning Pizza Conquest.

3rd Inning Conquest

Here’s a quick look at the 3rd Inning Conquest map:

Five teams are in this map, be on the lookout for additional conquests and collections that will drop throughout the program.

The 2nd Inning Program is slated to end on July 2.

