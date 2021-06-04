MLB The Show 21 3rd Inning Program – All rewards, conquests, and more
Top of the 3rd is here.
The 2nd Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but as you probably know by now, that doesn’t mean the fun stops there. On June 4, Sony San Diego launched the 3rd Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you make progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.
3rd Inning Rewards
Let’s start off with the rewards for the 3rd Inning Program. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the 3rd Inning Program, plus requirements to hit each level:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|1
|Stadium Perk and 3000 Stubs
|5000
|2
|MLB The Show 21 Pack
|10000
|3
|Ballplayer Choice Pack
|17500
|4
|Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate and 3000 Stubs
|25000
|5
|Bat Slam Unlockable Choice Pack and 3000 Stubs
|32500
|6
|Headliners Set 3 Pack
|40000
|7
|Ballplayer Choice Pack
|55000
|8
|MLB The Show 21 Pack
|70000
|9
|Stadium Perk
|85000
|10
|3rd Inning Inning Diamond Choice Pack (86 Keith Hernandez, 86 Yasmani Grandal, 86 Richie Ashburn)
|100000
|11
|5 MLB The Show 21 Packs
|115000
|12
|1944 Indians Alt Road Jersey and 5000 Stubs
|130000
|13
|Ballplayer Choice Pack
|145000
|14
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
|160000
|15
|3rd Inning Diamond Choice Pack (88 Rafael Devers, 89 Blake Snell, 89 Didi Gregorius)
|175000
|16
|Universal Profile Icon
|190000
|17
|Diamond Stadium Perk and 5000 Stubs
|205000
|18
|Headliners Set 6 Pack
|220000
|19
|Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack
|235000
|20
|Diamond Bat Equipment Item
|250000
|21
|5 MLB The Show 21 Packs
|270000
|22
|Legend Icon Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs
|290000
|23
|Headliners Set 9 Pack
|310000
|24
|1997 LA Angels Alt Home Jersey
|330000
|25
|3rd Inning Boss Choice Pack
|350000
|26
|Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs
|380000
|27
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
|410000
|28
|10 MLB The Show 21 Packs
|440000
|29
|1970 A’s Road Jersey and 5000 Stubs
|470000
|30
|Classic Stadium Choice Pack
|500000
|31
|10 MLB The Show 21 Packs
|530000
|32
|Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs
|560000
|33
|Space 3 Choice Pack
|590000
|34
|10 MLB The Show 21 Packs
|620000
|35
|85-89 Diamond Live Series Choice Pack
|650000
How to earn XP
There are many ways to earn XP. Players can simply play the various game modes in MLB The Show 21 and earn XP after each game. This includes Road to the Show games, which can be a quick way to get XP quickly. Players can earn a good amount of XP (anywhere from 1,000-4,000 XP) per game just by taking a few swings at the plate, or throwing a few innings on the mound.
Additionally, players can complete Daily Missions, as well as Program missions. As of June 4, three Program Missions can be completed for XP.
- Win 10 games in competitive online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 5,000 XP
- Tally 15 home runs with Topps Now or Monthly Award players in online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 5,000 XP
- Tally 20 strikeouts with any Legend or Flashback pitchers in online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 7,500 XP
Other missions may be added in the near future, so be on the lookout for those.
Also, MLB The Show 21 players can earn 50,000 XP by completing a collection featuring the three 2nd Inning bosses. And, 25,000 XP can be completed by entering and completing the 3rd Inning Pizza Conquest.
3rd Inning Conquest
Here’s a quick look at the 3rd Inning Conquest map:
Five teams are in this map, be on the lookout for additional conquests and collections that will drop throughout the program.
The 2nd Inning Program is slated to end on July 2.