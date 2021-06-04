Who are the 3rd Inning Program Bosses in MLB The Show 21?

On June 4, the MLB The Show 21 2nd Inning Program in Diamond Dynasty officially ended. The same day, Sony San Diego launched the 3rd Inning Program, and three new bosses are now up for grabs. The batch of new bosses includes two players who already have cards in the game, plus a brand new legend in MLB The Show 21. So, who are the new bosses for the 2nd Inning Program? Let’s go over them.

The 2nd Inning Program bosses

Like the 2nd Inning, there are three new bosses in the MLB The Show 21 3rd Inning Program. The first boss is a brand new addition to MLB The Show 21: former Angels and Blue Jays third baseman Troy Glaus:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second boss is a player who already had a Gold card in the game, but we think this item is a bit better. Former MLB All-Star Grady Sizemore is the second boss:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third and final boss was a legendary pitcher for the Oakland Athletics. Former A’s reliever and Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley is the third boss for the 3rd Inning Program:

Screenshot by Gamepur

MLB The Show 21 players can acquire one of these three players via a special Choice Reward pack. This pack can be obtained by hitting Level 25 in the 2nd Inning Program.