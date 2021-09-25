MLB The Show 21: How to complete 7th Inning Kraken Conquest and all hidden rewards
Release the kraken.
The 7th Inning Program for MLB The Show 21 began on September 24, and with it came a slew of new rewards and new bosses. To make the XP grind a bit easier, developer San Diego Studios, as per tradition, released a new Inning Conquest challenge. MLB The Show players can now gain 25,000 XP towards the 7th Inning Program for completing this Kraken Conquest. With that said, let’s take a look at the map, plus the objectives and rewards for completing it.
Map
Here’s a look at the map:
The shape of this map, to no one’s surprise, is one of a kraken. And just like every other Conquest map, you’ll need to take over all the territories and strongholds to complete it.
This map features six MLB teams: the Rockies, Padres, Rays, Braves, Pirates, and Marlins
There are seven goals for this map, and the five are as follows:
- Goal 1 – Conquer any enemy Stronghold on the map (reward is Headliners Bundle Sets 1-22)
- Goal 2 – Steal 7M fans (rewards are five MLB The Show 21 packs, 500 Stubs, and 300 XP)
- Goal 3 – Conquer 150 territories (rewards are Kraken Icon, 150 Stubs, and 100 XP)
- Goal 4 – Acquire 200M fans (rewards are Headliners Set 35 Pack, 150 Stubs, and 100 XP)
- Goal 5 – Capture two enemy strongholds (rewards are 300 Stubs, 300 XP, and Kraken bat)
- Goal 6 – Capture all strongholds (rewards are 700 Stubs, 700 XP, and Ballin’ is a Habit five pack bundle)
- Goal 7 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 1000 Stubs, 1000 XP, and Field of Dreams Choice Pack)
Here’s a look at all the hidden rewards in this map:
- MLB The Show 21 pack
- Headliners pack
- Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
- Legend Bat Skin
- Space Pack 3
- Series 42 Choice Pack
- Home Run Derby Choice Pack
This map is a part of the 7th Inning Program. MLB The Show users can obtain 25,000 XP for completing this Conquest.
This Conquest will expire on October 15.