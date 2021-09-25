MLB The Show 21: How to complete 7th Inning Kraken Conquest and all hidden rewards

The 7th Inning Program for MLB The Show 21 began on September 24, and with it came a slew of new rewards and new bosses. To make the XP grind a bit easier, developer San Diego Studios, as per tradition, released a new Inning Conquest challenge. MLB The Show players can now gain 25,000 XP towards the 7th Inning Program for completing this Kraken Conquest. With that said, let’s take a look at the map, plus the objectives and rewards for completing it.

Map

Here’s a look at the map:

Screenshot from Gamepur

The shape of this map, to no one’s surprise, is one of a kraken. And just like every other Conquest map, you’ll need to take over all the territories and strongholds to complete it.

This map features six MLB teams: the Rockies, Padres, Rays, Braves, Pirates, and Marlins

There are seven goals for this map, and the five are as follows:

Goal 1 – Conquer any enemy Stronghold on the map (reward is Headliners Bundle Sets 1-22)

– Conquer any enemy Stronghold on the map (reward is Headliners Bundle Sets 1-22) Goal 2 – Steal 7M fans (rewards are five MLB The Show 21 packs, 500 Stubs, and 300 XP)

– Steal 7M fans (rewards are five MLB The Show 21 packs, 500 Stubs, and 300 XP) Goal 3 – Conquer 150 territories (rewards are Kraken Icon, 150 Stubs, and 100 XP)

– Conquer 150 territories (rewards are Kraken Icon, 150 Stubs, and 100 XP) Goal 4 – Acquire 200M fans (rewards are Headliners Set 35 Pack, 150 Stubs, and 100 XP)

– Acquire 200M fans (rewards are Headliners Set 35 Pack, 150 Stubs, and 100 XP) Goal 5 – Capture two enemy strongholds (rewards are 300 Stubs, 300 XP, and Kraken bat)

– Capture two enemy strongholds (rewards are 300 Stubs, 300 XP, and Kraken bat) Goal 6 – Capture all strongholds (rewards are 700 Stubs, 700 XP, and Ballin’ is a Habit five pack bundle)

– Capture all strongholds (rewards are 700 Stubs, 700 XP, and Ballin’ is a Habit five pack bundle) Goal 7 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 1000 Stubs, 1000 XP, and Field of Dreams Choice Pack)

Here’s a look at all the hidden rewards in this map:

MLB The Show 21 pack

Headliners pack

Ballin’ is a Habit Pack

Legend Bat Skin

Space Pack 3

Series 42 Choice Pack

Home Run Derby Choice Pack

This map is a part of the 7th Inning Program. MLB The Show users can obtain 25,000 XP for completing this Conquest.

This Conquest will expire on October 15.