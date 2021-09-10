MLB The Show 21: How to complete the 99 OVR Clayton Kershaw Collection

Just one month after San Diego Studios released the second “Big One” collection featuring Mookie Betts, SDS is going for Round 3 after the launch of Team Affinity 4. The third major collection for MLB The Show 21 has gone live, and the reward is a 99 OVR Signature series card of Clayton Kershaw. So, how many cards do you need to collect for this reward? Let’s go over what you need to do.

To complete the Kershaw collection in full, you will need 15 vouchers. 15 vouchers were needed for the 99 OVR Betts, and that won’t change here.

16 vouchers are available, so you can skip one of the collections if you wish. Two of the vouchers are player items: the 99 OVR Jackie Robinson (need all 42 cards of the Series 42 collection) and the 99 OVR Shohei Ohtani (need 46 cards from the ’21 All-Star & Home Run Derby Collection). You can skip one of these, but if you want to acquire the 99 OVR Clayton Kershaw, at least one will have to be completed.

In addition to those players, you will need to obtain the remaining 13 vouchers by doing the following:

Collect 30 Postseason series cards

Collect 45 Veteran series cards

Collect 55 All-Star series cards

Collect 30 Breakout series cards

Collect 45 Rookie series cards

Collect 25 Future Stars series cards

Collect 50 Monthly Awards series cards

Collect 110 Topps Now series cards

Collect 20 Signature series cards

Collect 30 Awards series cards

Collect 20 Prime series cards

Collect 38 Prospect series cards

Collect 25 2nd Half series cards

Collect 35 Milestone series cards

Players can acquire Series cards through packs, programs, and through Events, Battle Royale, and Ranked Seasons.