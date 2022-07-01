MLB The Show 22 Grand Flag Conquest guide

We’re deep into the dog days of summer. With the end of June comes MLB The Show’s new Featured Progam. And with a new program also comes a new Conquest. This is thankfully a very straightforward conquest with no turn limit goals, but remember that this is a shorter program. You only have a little over two weeks to get this done. Here’s the map for this conquest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This map features eight other teams: the Angles, Marlins, Cardinals, Reds, Royals, Twins, Red Sox, and the Mets. There are 6 goals, and they offer some pretty beefy rewards.

Conquest Goals

Goal 1 – Capture 2 enemy Strongholds. (Set 25 headliner pack, 350 Stubs 250 XP)

– Capture 2 enemy Strongholds. (Set 25 headliner pack, 350 Stubs 250 XP) Goal 2 – Capture 4 enemy Strongholds. (Set 26 Headliner Pack, 500 Stubs, 500 XP)

– Capture 4 enemy Strongholds. (Set 26 Headliner Pack, 500 Stubs, 500 XP) Goal 3 – Capture 6 enemy Strongholds. (Set 27 Headliner Pack, 500 Stubs, 500 XP)

– Capture 6 enemy Strongholds. (Set 27 Headliner Pack, 500 Stubs, 500 XP) Goal 4 – Capture 100 Territories (5 The Show packs, 350 Stubs, 300 XP)

– Capture 100 Territories (5 The Show packs, 350 Stubs, 300 XP) Goal 5 – Capture 8 Strongholds (MLB Prime Maple U47 Warrior Bat, 1000 Stubs, 1000 XP)

– Capture 8 Strongholds (MLB Prime Maple U47 Warrior Bat, 1000 Stubs, 1000 XP) Goal 6 – Conquer all Territories and complete the Grand Flag map (Cover Athletes Choice Pack, 1500 Stubs, 2500 XP)

It wouldn’t be a conquest map without hidden rewards, thankfully we’ve got you covered.

Hidden rewards

1 Classic stadium pack (to the direct right of your starting position)

5 The Show packs (on top of the Red Sox Stronghold)

1 Set 19 headliners pack (on the top row in the same space as the Marlins base)

1 Ballin is a Habit pack (on top of the Mets Stronghold)

5 The Show packs (on top of the Royals Stronghold)

1 set 20 headliner pack 300 Stubs, 250 XP (on top of the Twins Stronghold)

1 Ballin is a Habit pack (on top of the Angels stronghold)

Overall, this appears to be one of the best conquest maps since the start of the game. Once you’ve done all the objectives and found all the rewards you’ll gain the additional 30,000 program XP for completing the Conquest. You can also get a full breakdown of the bosses and the entire program to help you out. Remember to hurry, this map will expire on July 18.