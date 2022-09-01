MLB The Show 22: How to complete the Grasshopper Conquest and all hidden rewards

The MLB The Show 22 Back to Old School program is live, and so is a new Conquest. The Grasshopper Conquest, and it comes with packs, Stubs, and a chance to get XP towards the active featured program. So, how can you get it done and what are all the hidden rewards? Let’s take a look.

Grasshopper Conquest Map

Here’s a quick look at the map for this particular Conquest, which looks awful like the head of the aforementioned bug:

Screenshot by Gamepur

This map features five MLB teams — the Dodgers, Angels, Rays, Orioles, and Blue Jays

Goals

There are seven goals for this map, and those are as follows:

Goal 1 – Conquer the Orioles stronghold (rewards are 300 Stubs, 300 XP, and Orioles 1951 Road Jersey)

– Conquer the Orioles stronghold (rewards are 300 Stubs, 300 XP, and Orioles 1951 Road Jersey) Goal 2 – Conquer the Rays stronghold (rewards are 300 Stubs, 300 XP, and Rays 2007 Alt Home Jersey)

– Conquer the Rays stronghold (rewards are 300 Stubs, 300 XP, and Rays 2007 Alt Home Jersey) Goal 3 – Capture the Angels stronghold (rewards are 300 Stubs, 300 XP, and Angels 1997 Alt Home Jersey)

– Capture the Angels stronghold (rewards are 300 Stubs, 300 XP, and Angels 1997 Alt Home Jersey) Goal 4 – Acquire 100M fans (rewards are five MLB The Show 22 packs, 200 Stubs, and 250 XP)

– Acquire 100M fans (rewards are five MLB The Show 22 packs, 200 Stubs, and 250 XP) Goal 5 – Conquer 125 territories (rewards are 300 Stubs, 350 XP, and Dive Bomber)

– Conquer 125 territories (rewards are 300 Stubs, 350 XP, and Dive Bomber) Goal 6 – Capture all five enemy Strongholds (rewards are five Ballin’ is a Habit packs, 1,250 Stubs, and 1,500 XP)

– Capture all five enemy Strongholds (rewards are five Ballin’ is a Habit packs, 1,250 Stubs, and 1,500 XP) Goal 7 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 1,500 Stubs, 2,000 XP, and Grasshopper Bat Skin)

Hidden rewards

Here’s a look at all the hidden rewards that can be found in this map:

MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)

Headliners Set 5 pack

Headliners Set 10 pack

Headliners Set 15 pack

Headliners Set 20 pack

Headliners Set 25 pack

Headliners Set 10 Choice pack

Headliners Set 15 Choice pack

Players who complete this will get 30,000 XP towards the Back to Old School Conquest. This Conquest will expire on September 16.