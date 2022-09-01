MLB The Show 22: How to complete the Grasshopper Conquest and all hidden rewards
Watch out for bugs.
The MLB The Show 22 Back to Old School program is live, and so is a new Conquest. The Grasshopper Conquest, and it comes with packs, Stubs, and a chance to get XP towards the active featured program. So, how can you get it done and what are all the hidden rewards? Let’s take a look.
Grasshopper Conquest Map
Here’s a quick look at the map for this particular Conquest, which looks awful like the head of the aforementioned bug:
This map features five MLB teams — the Dodgers, Angels, Rays, Orioles, and Blue Jays
Goals
There are seven goals for this map, and those are as follows:
- Goal 1 – Conquer the Orioles stronghold (rewards are 300 Stubs, 300 XP, and Orioles 1951 Road Jersey)
- Goal 2– Conquer the Rays stronghold (rewards are 300 Stubs, 300 XP, and Rays 2007 Alt Home Jersey)
- Goal 3 – Capture the Angels stronghold (rewards are 300 Stubs, 300 XP, and Angels 1997 Alt Home Jersey)
- Goal 4 – Acquire 100M fans (rewards are five MLB The Show 22 packs, 200 Stubs, and 250 XP)
- Goal 5 – Conquer 125 territories (rewards are 300 Stubs, 350 XP, and Dive Bomber)
- Goal 6 – Capture all five enemy Strongholds (rewards are five Ballin’ is a Habit packs, 1,250 Stubs, and 1,500 XP)
- Goal 7 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 1,500 Stubs, 2,000 XP, and Grasshopper Bat Skin)
Hidden rewards
Here’s a look at all the hidden rewards that can be found in this map:
- MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
- Headliners Set 5 pack
- Headliners Set 10 pack
- Headliners Set 15 pack
- Headliners Set 20 pack
- Headliners Set 25 pack
- Headliners Set 10 Choice pack
- Headliners Set 15 Choice pack
Players who complete this will get 30,000 XP towards the Back to Old School Conquest. This Conquest will expire on September 16.