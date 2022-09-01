MLB The Show 22 Back to Old School Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

School is back in session for most of America and MLB The Show 22 is getting in on the action. The Back to Old School program is live, and it comes with new rewards and new bosses. Three new 99 OVR bosses, as well as Flashbacks and Legends, and a special 99 OVR player item, are among the items that can be obtained from this program. Let’s take a look at it all.

Back to Old School rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Back to Old School program, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:

Level Reward XP Requirement 1 Universal Profile Banner and 250 Stubs 2,500 2 Legends Icon Choice Pack and 250 Stubs 5,000 3 Universal Profile Icon and 250 Stubs 7,500 4 MLB The Show 22 pack 10,000 5 Universal Profile Icon and 250 Stubs 12,500 6 Legend Bat Skins Pack and 250 Stubs 15,000 7 Stadium Sound and 250 Stubs 17,500 8 Braves 1983 Road Jersey and 500 Stubs 20,000 9 Bat and 500 Stubs 22,500 10 Classics pack (95 OVR POTM Brandon Lowe, 95 OVR POTM Jackie Bradley Jr., 95 OVR Postseason Danny Jansen, 95 OVR Postseason Ian Happ, 95 OVR Future Stars Ke’Bryan Hayes) 25,000 11 Bat and 500 Stubs 27,500 12 Astros 1995 Alt Home Jersey and 500 Stubs 30,000 13 Flashbacks and Legends pack (95 OVR Awards Jim Palmer, 95 OVR Retro Finest Joe Smith, 95 OVR Signature Tony Perez, 96 OVR Prime Justin Turner, 97 OVR Retro Finest Juan Pierre) 35,000 14 Classic Stadium Pack and 500 Stubs 40,000 15 Classics pack (95 OVR POTM Brandon Lowe, 95 OVR POTM Jackie Bradley Jr., 95 OVR Postseason Danny Jansen, 95 OVR Postseason Ian Happ, 95 OVR Future Stars Ke’Bryan Hayes) 45,000 16 Ballin’ is a Habit pack 50,000 17 Flashbacks and Legends pack (95 OVR Awards Jim Palmer, 95 OVR Retro Finest Joe Smith, 95 OVR Signature Tony Perez, 96 OVR Prime Justin Turner, 97 OVR Retro Finest Juan Pierre) 60,000 18 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 70,000 19 Classics pack (95 OVR POTM Brandon Lowe, 95 OVR POTM Jackie Bradley Jr., 95 OVR Postseason Danny Jansen, 95 OVR Postseason Ian Happ, 95 OVR Future Stars Ke’Bryan Hayes) 80,000 20 Headliners Set 41 pack (x2) 90,000 21 Flashbacks and Legends pack (95 OVR Awards Jim Palmer, 95 OVR Retro Finest Joe Smith, 95 OVR Signature Tony Perez, 96 OVR Prime Justin Turner, 97 OVR Retro Finest Juan Pierre) 100,000 22 3,000 Stubs 110,000 23 MLB The Show 22 pack (x3) 120,000 24 Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack 130,000 25 Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack 140,000 26 Headliners Set 41 pack (x2) 150,000 27 Takashi Okazaki Set 2 Legends Choice Pack 160,000 28 99 OVR Prime Eric Davis 175,000 29 3,000 Stubs 190,000 30 Back to Old School Bosses Choice Pack 200,000 31 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 210,000 32 Ballin’ is a Habit pack 220,000 33 Headliners Set 40 pack (x3) 230,000 34 3,000 Stubs 240,000 35 Five Tool Player Choice Pack 250,000 36 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 265,000 37 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2) 280,000 38 Home Run Derby Choice Pack 300,000 39 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 320,000 40 5,000 Stubs 340,000 41 2022 All-Star Game Choice Pack 350,000 42 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3) 360,000 43 Headliners Set 39 pack (x3) 380,000 44 Ballin’ Out of Control pack 400,000 45 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 425,000 46 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 450,000 47 MLB The Show 22 10 Pack bundle 475,000 48 Ballin’ Out of Control pack (x3) 500,000

Players will be able to choose from one of the three bosses. Each will be tradeable.

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily Moments have also been added to this program. Daily Moments offer a 1,500 XP boost for each one that players complete. Players will also receive 2,000 XP for completing each Featured Program Moments. Be on the lookout for additional Spotlight Moments, as well as Other programs that might pop up throughout this Featured Program.

Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the cards obtained from the Legends and Flashback and Classics packs and grind to get PXP Points. Each of the players found in these packs has PXP Missions.

SDS has also added a new Showdown (30,000 XP) and a Grasshopper Conquest (30,000 XP). Additionally, users who have obtained the Finest Kerry Wood, Aroldis Chapman, Robinson Cano, and Josh Donaldson cards can add those toward collections for up to 120,00 XP. However, if you have used those cards for a previous program, you won’t be able to collect those items again.

This program will last 15 days. It will end on September 16.