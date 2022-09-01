MLB The Show 22 Back to Old School Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

Featuring three bosses from the past.

School is back in session for most of America and MLB The Show 22 is getting in on the action. The Back to Old School program is live, and it comes with new rewards and new bosses. Three new 99 OVR bosses, as well as Flashbacks and Legends, and a special 99 OVR player item, are among the items that can be obtained from this program. Let’s take a look at it all.

Back to Old School rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Back to Old School program, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:

LevelRewardXP Requirement
1Universal Profile Banner and 250 Stubs2,500
2Legends Icon Choice Pack and 250 Stubs5,000
3Universal Profile Icon and 250 Stubs7,500
4MLB The Show 22 pack10,000
5Universal Profile Icon and 250 Stubs12,500
6Legend Bat Skins Pack and 250 Stubs15,000
7Stadium Sound and 250 Stubs17,500
8Braves 1983 Road Jersey and 500 Stubs20,000
9Bat and 500 Stubs22,500
10Classics pack (95 OVR POTM Brandon Lowe, 95 OVR POTM Jackie Bradley Jr., 95 OVR Postseason Danny Jansen, 95 OVR Postseason Ian Happ, 95 OVR Future Stars Ke’Bryan Hayes)25,000
11Bat and 500 Stubs27,500
12Astros 1995 Alt Home Jersey and 500 Stubs30,000
13Flashbacks and Legends pack (95 OVR Awards Jim Palmer, 95 OVR Retro Finest Joe Smith, 95 OVR Signature Tony Perez, 96 OVR Prime Justin Turner, 97 OVR Retro Finest Juan Pierre)35,000
14Classic Stadium Pack and 500 Stubs40,000
15Classics pack (95 OVR POTM Brandon Lowe, 95 OVR POTM Jackie Bradley Jr., 95 OVR Postseason Danny Jansen, 95 OVR Postseason Ian Happ, 95 OVR Future Stars Ke’Bryan Hayes)45,000
16Ballin’ is a Habit pack50,000
17Flashbacks and Legends pack (95 OVR Awards Jim Palmer, 95 OVR Retro Finest Joe Smith, 95 OVR Signature Tony Perez, 96 OVR Prime Justin Turner, 97 OVR Retro Finest Juan Pierre)60,000
18MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)70,000
19Classics pack (95 OVR POTM Brandon Lowe, 95 OVR POTM Jackie Bradley Jr., 95 OVR Postseason Danny Jansen, 95 OVR Postseason Ian Happ, 95 OVR Future Stars Ke’Bryan Hayes)80,000
20Headliners Set 41 pack (x2)90,000
21Flashbacks and Legends pack (95 OVR Awards Jim Palmer, 95 OVR Retro Finest Joe Smith, 95 OVR Signature Tony Perez, 96 OVR Prime Justin Turner, 97 OVR Retro Finest Juan Pierre)100,000
223,000 Stubs110,000
23MLB The Show 22 pack (x3)120,000
24Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack130,000
25Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack140,000
26Headliners Set 41 pack (x2)150,000
27Takashi Okazaki Set 2 Legends Choice Pack160,000
2899 OVR Prime Eric Davis175,000
293,000 Stubs190,000
30Back to Old School Bosses Choice Pack200,000
31MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)210,000
32Ballin’ is a Habit pack220,000
33Headliners Set 40 pack (x3)230,000
343,000 Stubs240,000
35Five Tool Player Choice Pack250,000
36MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)265,000
37Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)280,000
38Home Run Derby Choice Pack300,000
39MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)320,000
405,000 Stubs340,000
412022 All-Star Game Choice Pack350,000
42Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3)360,000
43Headliners Set 39 pack (x3)380,000
44Ballin’ Out of Control pack400,000
45MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)425,000
46MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)450,000
47MLB The Show 22 10 Pack bundle475,000
48Ballin’ Out of Control pack (x3)500,000

Players will be able to choose from one of the three bosses. Each will be tradeable.

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily Moments have also been added to this program. Daily Moments offer a 1,500 XP boost for each one that players complete. Players will also receive 2,000 XP for completing each Featured Program Moments. Be on the lookout for additional Spotlight Moments, as well as Other programs that might pop up throughout this Featured Program.

Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the cards obtained from the Legends and Flashback and Classics packs and grind to get PXP Points. Each of the players found in these packs has PXP Missions.

SDS has also added a new Showdown (30,000 XP) and a Grasshopper Conquest (30,000 XP). Additionally, users who have obtained the Finest Kerry Wood, Aroldis Chapman, Robinson Cano, and Josh Donaldson cards can add those toward collections for up to 120,00 XP. However, if you have used those cards for a previous program, you won’t be able to collect those items again.

This program will last 15 days. It will end on September 16.

