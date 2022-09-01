MLB The Show 22 Back to Old School Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more
Featuring three bosses from the past.
School is back in session for most of America and MLB The Show 22 is getting in on the action. The Back to Old School program is live, and it comes with new rewards and new bosses. Three new 99 OVR bosses, as well as Flashbacks and Legends, and a special 99 OVR player item, are among the items that can be obtained from this program. Let’s take a look at it all.
Back to Old School rewards
Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Back to Old School program, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|1
|Universal Profile Banner and 250 Stubs
|2,500
|2
|Legends Icon Choice Pack and 250 Stubs
|5,000
|3
|Universal Profile Icon and 250 Stubs
|7,500
|4
|MLB The Show 22 pack
|10,000
|5
|Universal Profile Icon and 250 Stubs
|12,500
|6
|Legend Bat Skins Pack and 250 Stubs
|15,000
|7
|Stadium Sound and 250 Stubs
|17,500
|8
|Braves 1983 Road Jersey and 500 Stubs
|20,000
|9
|Bat and 500 Stubs
|22,500
|10
|Classics pack (95 OVR POTM Brandon Lowe, 95 OVR POTM Jackie Bradley Jr., 95 OVR Postseason Danny Jansen, 95 OVR Postseason Ian Happ, 95 OVR Future Stars Ke’Bryan Hayes)
|25,000
|11
|Bat and 500 Stubs
|27,500
|12
|Astros 1995 Alt Home Jersey and 500 Stubs
|30,000
|13
|Flashbacks and Legends pack (95 OVR Awards Jim Palmer, 95 OVR Retro Finest Joe Smith, 95 OVR Signature Tony Perez, 96 OVR Prime Justin Turner, 97 OVR Retro Finest Juan Pierre)
|35,000
|14
|Classic Stadium Pack and 500 Stubs
|40,000
|15
|Classics pack (95 OVR POTM Brandon Lowe, 95 OVR POTM Jackie Bradley Jr., 95 OVR Postseason Danny Jansen, 95 OVR Postseason Ian Happ, 95 OVR Future Stars Ke’Bryan Hayes)
|45,000
|16
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack
|50,000
|17
|Flashbacks and Legends pack (95 OVR Awards Jim Palmer, 95 OVR Retro Finest Joe Smith, 95 OVR Signature Tony Perez, 96 OVR Prime Justin Turner, 97 OVR Retro Finest Juan Pierre)
|60,000
|18
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|70,000
|19
|Classics pack (95 OVR POTM Brandon Lowe, 95 OVR POTM Jackie Bradley Jr., 95 OVR Postseason Danny Jansen, 95 OVR Postseason Ian Happ, 95 OVR Future Stars Ke’Bryan Hayes)
|80,000
|20
|Headliners Set 41 pack (x2)
|90,000
|21
|Flashbacks and Legends pack (95 OVR Awards Jim Palmer, 95 OVR Retro Finest Joe Smith, 95 OVR Signature Tony Perez, 96 OVR Prime Justin Turner, 97 OVR Retro Finest Juan Pierre)
|100,000
|22
|3,000 Stubs
|110,000
|23
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x3)
|120,000
|24
|Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack
|130,000
|25
|Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack
|140,000
|26
|Headliners Set 41 pack (x2)
|150,000
|27
|Takashi Okazaki Set 2 Legends Choice Pack
|160,000
|28
|99 OVR Prime Eric Davis
|175,000
|29
|3,000 Stubs
|190,000
|30
|Back to Old School Bosses Choice Pack
|200,000
|31
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|210,000
|32
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack
|220,000
|33
|Headliners Set 40 pack (x3)
|230,000
|34
|3,000 Stubs
|240,000
|35
|Five Tool Player Choice Pack
|250,000
|36
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|265,000
|37
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)
|280,000
|38
|Home Run Derby Choice Pack
|300,000
|39
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|320,000
|40
|5,000 Stubs
|340,000
|41
|2022 All-Star Game Choice Pack
|350,000
|42
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3)
|360,000
|43
|Headliners Set 39 pack (x3)
|380,000
|44
|Ballin’ Out of Control pack
|400,000
|45
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|425,000
|46
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|450,000
|47
|MLB The Show 22 10 Pack bundle
|475,000
|48
|Ballin’ Out of Control pack (x3)
|500,000
Players will be able to choose from one of the three bosses. Each will be tradeable.
How to earn XP
For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily Moments have also been added to this program. Daily Moments offer a 1,500 XP boost for each one that players complete. Players will also receive 2,000 XP for completing each Featured Program Moments. Be on the lookout for additional Spotlight Moments, as well as Other programs that might pop up throughout this Featured Program.
Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the cards obtained from the Legends and Flashback and Classics packs and grind to get PXP Points. Each of the players found in these packs has PXP Missions.
SDS has also added a new Showdown (30,000 XP) and a Grasshopper Conquest (30,000 XP). Additionally, users who have obtained the Finest Kerry Wood, Aroldis Chapman, Robinson Cano, and Josh Donaldson cards can add those toward collections for up to 120,00 XP. However, if you have used those cards for a previous program, you won’t be able to collect those items again.
This program will last 15 days. It will end on September 16.