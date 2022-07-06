MLB The Show 22 June Monthly Awards Program guide – How to complete it, Lightning Chris Sale & Yordan Alvarez, rewards, and more

Just a few days after the completion of the May Monthly Awards program, the June set has now begun to roll out in MLB The Show 22. This program will look a lot like the previous two Monthly Awards programs, as this one includes a three-stage reward path with Moments, Missions, Collections, and two new Lightning rewards. This month’s Lightning player is Astros DH/outfielder Yordan Alvarez, and this program also includes a rewind 96 OVR player item of current Red Sox pitcher and former White Sox ace Chris Sale.

So, what exactly needs to be done for this? Let’s take a look.

How to complete June Monthly Awards Program guide

The June Monthly Awards Program guide is split up into stages. This is quite similar to the ones that went live in April and May.

In order to make progress in the stages, users must complete a number of Moments, Missions, and Collections. Users must start with the Topps Now Moments, and as of 2022, these have been integrated into the Monthly Awards programs. Also, we should note that until those Topps Now players are acquired, users will not be able to move on to Stages 2 & 3.

Now that the Monthly Awards players have been added to MLB The Show 22, users can complete the additional Moments, Missions, and Collections for all three Stages. These include Moments with the Monthly Awards cards, to completing collections and acquiring PXP Points with the Monthly Awards items.

Here’s a look at the tasks that need to be done, sorted by stage:

Stage 1

Complete Topps Now Moments (2 pts. each – 26 Moments in total)

(2 pts. each – 26 Moments in total) Complete June Topps Now Collection (16 cards needed – 13 pts.)

Players will not be able to move on until the Topps Now moments have been completed, and all the cards for the June collection have been added and claimed.

Stage 2

Complete May Monthly Awards Moments (3 pts. each – 11 Moments in total)

(3 pts. each – 11 Moments in total) Complete Required May Monthly Awards Collection (5 cards needed – 15 pts.)

(5 cards needed – 15 pts.) Complete Monthly Awards PXP Missions : 2,000 PXP with Topps Now cards in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (10 pts.) 250 PXP with Monthly Awards Jon Berti in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) 250 PXP with Monthly Awards Brandon Drury in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) 250 PXP with Monthly Awards Teoscar Hernandez in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) 500 PXP with Monthly Awards Jorge Lopez in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) 500 PXP with Monthly Awards Daniel Hudson in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) 500 PXP with Monthly Awards Taijuan Walker in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) 250 PXP with Monthly Awards Bryan Reynolds in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) 250 PXP with Monthly Awards Kyle Schwarber in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) 500 PXP with Monthly Awards Jon Gray in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) 500 PXP with Lightning Chris Sale in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (6 pts.) 1,500 PXP with June Monthly Awards hitters in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (15 pts.) 2,500 PXP with June Monthly Awards pitchers in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (15 pts.)

:

Keep in mind that with the 15 pts. Monthly Awards missions, only players that can be obtained from the June program will yield progress towards the missions. Any Topps Now cards, though, will work towards the 2,000 PXP mission. You will only be able to make progress towards any of the missions listed above once Stage 1 is completed.

Stage 3

Complete Monthly Awards PXP Missions : 500 PXP with Lightning Yordan Alvarez in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (Repeatable – 10 pts.) 2,000 PXP with June Monthly Awards cards in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (Repeatable – 10 pts.)

:

Rewards

Here are the listing of rewards, sorted by stage:

Stage 1

4 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 6 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 8 Points – 90 OVR Topps Now Christopher Morel

– 90 OVR Topps Now Christopher Morel 10 Points – 90 OVR Topps Now Lane Thomas

– 90 OVR Topps Now Lane Thomas 12 Points – 90 OVR Topps Now Jameson Taillon

– 90 OVR Topps Now Jameson Taillon 14 Points – 90 OVR Topps Now Brendan Rodgers

– 90 OVR Topps Now Brendan Rodgers 16 Points – 90 OVR Topps Now Edward Cabrera

– 90 OVR Topps Now Edward Cabrera 18 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 20 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 24 Points – 90 OVR Topps Now Jose Trevino

– 90 OVR Topps Now Jose Trevino 26 Points – 90 OVR Topps Now Taylor Walls

– 90 OVR Topps Now Taylor Walls 28 Points – 90 OVR Topps Now Dylan Moore

– 90 OVR Topps Now Dylan Moore 30 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 32 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 34 Points – 91 OVR Topps Now Spencer Strider

– 91 OVR Topps Now Spencer Strider 36 Points – 91 OVR Topps Now Jerar Encarnacion

– 91 OVR Topps Now Jerar Encarnacion 38 Points – 91 OVR Topps Now Miles Mikolas

– 91 OVR Topps Now Miles Mikolas 40 Points – 91 OVR Topps Now Riley Greene

– 91 OVR Topps Now Riley Greene 42 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x2)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x2) 44 Points – 1,000 Stubs

– 1,000 Stubs 46 Points – 91 OVR Topps Now Aaron Hicks

– 91 OVR Topps Now Aaron Hicks 48 Points – 91 OVR Topps Now Michael Chavis

– 91 OVR Topps Now Michael Chavis 50 Points – 91 OVR Topps Now Isaac Paredes

– 91 OVR Topps Now Isaac Paredes 52 Points – 91 OVR Topps Now Christian Javier

– 91 OVR Topps Now Christian Javier 54 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x2)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x2) 56 Points – 1,000 Stubs

– 1,000 Stubs 60 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)

– Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2) 65 Points – Red Lightning Bat Skin

Users must hit the 65 Point mark to move on to Stage 2.

Stage 2

70 Points – 93 OVR Monthly Awards Choice Pack (Brandon Drury, Daniel Hudson, Jon Berti, Jorge Lopez, Taijuan Walker, Teoscar Hernandez)

– 93 OVR Monthly Awards Choice Pack (Brandon Drury, Daniel Hudson, Jon Berti, Jorge Lopez, Taijuan Walker, Teoscar Hernandez) 75 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 80 Points – 93 OVR Monthly Awards Choice Pack (Brandon Drury, Daniel Hudson, Jon Berti, Jorge Lopez, Taijuan Walker, Teoscar Hernandez)

– 93 OVR Monthly Awards Choice Pack (Brandon Drury, Daniel Hudson, Jon Berti, Jorge Lopez, Taijuan Walker, Teoscar Hernandez) 85 Points – 1,500 Stubs

– 1,500 Stubs 90 Points – Headliners Set 25 pack

– Headliners Set 25 pack 95 Points – 93 OVR Monthly Awards Choice Pack (Brandon Drury, Daniel Hudson, Jon Berti, Jorge Lopez, Taijuan Walker, Teoscar Hernandez)

– 93 OVR Monthly Awards Choice Pack (Brandon Drury, Daniel Hudson, Jon Berti, Jorge Lopez, Taijuan Walker, Teoscar Hernandez) 100 Points – Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack

– Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack 105 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x2)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x2) 110 Points – 95 OVR Monthly Awards Choice Pack (Bryan Reynolds, Jon Gray, Kyle Schwarber)

– 95 OVR Monthly Awards Choice Pack (Bryan Reynolds, Jon Gray, Kyle Schwarber) 115 Points – 1,500 Stubs

– 1,500 Stubs 120 Points – Headliners Set 26 pack

– Headliners Set 26 pack 125 Points – 95 OVR Monthly Awards Choice Pack (Bryan Reynolds, Jon Gray, Kyle Schwarber)

– 95 OVR Monthly Awards Choice Pack (Bryan Reynolds, Jon Gray, Kyle Schwarber) 130 Points – Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack

– Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack 135 Points – Headliners Set 27 pack

– Headliners Set 27 pack 140 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 145 Points – 1999 White Sox Alt Home Jersey

– 1999 White Sox Alt Home Jersey 150 Points – 96 OVR Lightning Chris Sale

– 96 OVR Lightning Chris Sale 155 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 160 Points – Takashi Okazaki Set 1 Choice Pack

– Takashi Okazaki Set 1 Choice Pack 170 Points – Headliners Set 28 pack

– Headliners Set 28 pack 175 Points – 97 OVR Lightning Yordan Alvarez

Here’s a look at the stats for Lightning Chris Sale:

Screenshot by Gamepur

And for the Lightning Yordan Alvarez:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Users will need to hit 175 Points to unlock Alvarez, and move on to Stage 3

Stage 3

185 Points – 93 OVR Monthly Awards Choice Pack (Brandon Drury, Daniel Hudson, Jon Berti, Jorge Lopez, Taijuan Walker, Teoscar Hernandez)

– 93 OVR Monthly Awards Choice Pack (Brandon Drury, Daniel Hudson, Jon Berti, Jorge Lopez, Taijuan Walker, Teoscar Hernandez) 195 Points – 93 OVR Monthly Awards Choice Pack (Brandon Drury, Daniel Hudson, Jon Berti, Jorge Lopez, Taijuan Walker, Teoscar Hernandez)

– 93 OVR Monthly Awards Choice Pack (Brandon Drury, Daniel Hudson, Jon Berti, Jorge Lopez, Taijuan Walker, Teoscar Hernandez) 205 Points – 93 OVR Monthly Awards Choice Pack (Brandon Drury, Daniel Hudson, Jon Berti, Jorge Lopez, Taijuan Walker, Teoscar Hernandez)

– 93 OVR Monthly Awards Choice Pack (Brandon Drury, Daniel Hudson, Jon Berti, Jorge Lopez, Taijuan Walker, Teoscar Hernandez) 215 Points – 95 OVR Monthly Awards Choice Pack (Bryan Reynolds, Jon Gray, Kyle Schwarber)

The Stage 3 rewards feature untradeable Monthly Awards players.