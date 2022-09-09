MLB The Show 22 September Monthly Awards Program guide – How to complete it, Lightning Alfonso Soriano, rewards, and more

September is the last full month of the MLB season, and that means the last Monthly Awards program in MLB The Show 22. Diamond Dynasty players will have the chance to get two more 99 OVR Lightning cards, one of which is a Legend Lightning card of former Cubs outfielder Alfonso Soriano. So, how can you get it, as well as the other cards in this program? Let’s take a look.

How to complete September Monthly Awards Program guide

The September Monthly Awards Program guide is split up into stages. This is quite similar to the ones that went live in April, May, June, July, and August.

In order to make progress in the stages, users must complete a number of Moments, Missions, and Collections. Users must start with the Topps Now Moments, and as of 2022, these have been integrated into the Monthly Awards programs. Also, we should note that until those Topps Now players are acquired, you will not be able to move on to Stages 2 & 3.

Now that the Monthly Awards players have been added to MLB The Show 22, users can complete the additional Moments, Missions, and Collections for all three Stages. These include finishing Moments with the Monthly Awards cards, completing collections, and acquiring PXP Points with the Monthly Awards items.

Here’s a look at the tasks that need to be done, sorted by stage:

Stage 1

Complete Topps Now Moments (2 pts. each – Traditionally, anywhere from 6-8 Moments are added per week)

(2 pts. each – Traditionally, anywhere from 6-8 Moments are added per week) Complete September Topps Now Collection (14 cards needed – 11 pts.)

Players will not be able to move on to Stage 2 until the Topps Now moments have been completed, and all the cards for the September collection have been added and claimed.

Stage 2

Locked

Stage 3

Locked

Rewards

Here is the listing of rewards, sorted by stage:

Stage 1

4 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 6 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 8 Points – 94 OVR Topps Now Connor Wong

– 94 OVR Topps Now Connor Wong 10 Points – 94 OVR Topps Now Matt Duffy

– 94 OVR Topps Now Matt Duffy 12 Points – 94 OVR Topps Now Kyle Bradish

– 94 OVR Topps Now Kyle Bradish 14 Points – 94 OVR Topps Now Wilmer Flores

– 94 OVR Topps Now Wilmer Flores 16 Points – 94 OVR Topps Now Nick Gordon

– 94 OVR Topps Now Nick Gordon 18 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 20 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 24 Points – ?

– ? 26 Points – ?

– ? 28 Points – ?

– ? 30 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 32 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 36 Points – ?

– ? 38 Points – ?

– ? 40 Points – ?

– ? 42 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x2)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x2) 44 Points – 1,000 Stubs

– 1,000 Stubs 48 Points – ?

– ? 50 Points – ?

– ? 52 Points – ?

– ? 54 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x2)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x2) 56 Points – 1,000 Stubs

– 1,000 Stubs 60 Points – ?

– ? 62 Points – ?

– ? 64 Points – ?

– ? 66 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit pack

– Ballin’ is a Habit pack 68 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x2)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x2) 70 Points – 1,000 Stubs

– 1,000 Stubs 75 Points – Purple Lightning Bat Skin

Users must hit the 75 Point mark to move on to Stage 2. Stage 2 can’t be unlocked until the month of October.

Stage 2

80 Points – ?

– ? 90 Points – ?

– ? 105 Points – ?

– ? 120 Points – ?

– ? 135 Points – ?

– ? 160 Points – 99 OVR Lightning Alfonso Soriano

– 99 OVR Lightning Alfonso Soriano 185 Points – ?

Here’s a look at the stats for Lightning Alfonso Soriano:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Users will need to hit the maximum amount of Star points in Stage 2 (185 pts.) to move on to Stage 3.

Stage 3

195 Points – ?

– ? 205 Points – ?

– ? 215 Points – ?

– ? 225 Points – ?

The Stage 3 rewards feature untradeable Monthly Awards players.