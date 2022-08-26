MLB The Show 22: How to complete Extreme Program and how it works

Prior to MLB The Show 21, San Diego Studios typically released ‘Extreme’-themed challenges in Diamond Dynasty. These challenges typically included completing moments and other difficult challenges, in order to obtain some pretty powerful cards and other rewards. Extreme took a year off last year, but it’s back for MLB The Show 22. So, what do you need to do to complete this year’s Extreme program? Let’s take a look.

Related: MLB The Show 22 Dog Days of Summer Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

How the Extreme Program works

The premise of the Extreme program is quite simple. Normally, moments in MLB The Show are on easier difficulties, and the missions needed to complete programs generally require some, but not too much work to complete. This program is much more difficult, as it will require users to play on higher difficulties. That’s because many of the moments for this program are at All-Star or higher, and the time and accomplishments needed to finish are much tougher.

For example, one moment requires users to get 10 bases in a game with Carlos Delgado. Another asks users to re-create the Mets’ major comeback victory against the Phillies earlier this year, by coming back from a six-run deficit.

How to complete Extreme Program

To complete this program in full, you will need to obtain 100 Points. Here are the rewards that can be obtained through this program:

10 Points – Stadium Sound and 500 Stubs

– Stadium Sound and 500 Stubs 15 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Kerry Wood

– 99 OVR Retro Finest Kerry Wood 20 Po i nts – MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) and 1,000 Stubs

i – MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) and 1,000 Stubs 25 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5) and 1,000 Stubs

– Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5) and 1,000 Stubs 30 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x10) and 500 Stubs

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x10) and 500 Stubs 35 Points – Headliners Set 36 Choice Pack

– Headliners Set 36 Choice Pack 40 Points – Stadium Sound and 2,500 Stubs

– Stadium Sound and 2,500 Stubs 45 Points – Home Run Derby Choice Pack

– Home Run Derby Choice Pack 50 Points – 2022 All-Star Choice Pack

– 2022 All-Star Choice Pack 55 Points – Five-Tool Player Tool Box Choice Pack

– Five-Tool Player Tool Box Choice Pack 60 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Aroldis Chapman

– 99 OVR Retro Finest Aroldis Chapman 65 Points – Headliners Set 37 Choice pack

– Headliners Set 37 Choice pack 70 Points – Profile Icon and 2,500 Stubs

– Profile Icon and 2,500 Stubs 75 Points – Bat Skin and 1,000 Stubs

– Bat Skin and 1,000 Stubs 80 Points – Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack

– Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack 85 Points – Ballin’ Out of Control pack

– Ballin’ Out of Control pack 90 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Robinson Cano

– 99 OVR Retro Finest Robinson Cano 95 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x20) and 1,500 Stubs

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x20) and 1,500 Stubs 97 Points – Bat Skin and 2,500 Stubs

– Bat Skin and 2,500 Stubs 100 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Josh Donaldson

The four marquee rewards for this program are the four 99 OVR Retro Finest cards. Here’s a look at each one, starting with Kerry Wood:

Kerry Wood

Screenshot by Gamepur

Aroldis Chapman

Screenshot by Gamepur

Robinson Cano

Screenshot by Gamepur

Josh Donaldson

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get to the 100 Point mark in the cleanest path, here’s what you can do:

Complete the 10 Moments (30 pts. – 3 pts. each)

(30 pts. – 3 pts. each) Complete the six Parallel PXP Missions (33 pts.): REPEATABLE: Tally 25,000 PXP with any players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with 99 OVR Kerry Wood in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (2 pts.) Tally 1,250 PXP with 99 OVR Kerry Wood in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 3,000 PXP with 99 OVR Kerry Wood in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) Tally 5,000 PXP with 99 OVR Kerry Wood in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (10 pts.) Tally 10,000 PXP with 99 OVR Kerry Wood in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (10 pts.)

(33 pts.): Complete Extreme Showdown (25 pts.)

(25 pts.) Complete Extreme: The Kraken Conquest (25 pts.)

Not all of the Moments have to be completed for this program The repeatable mission, combined with the other missions and the Conquest can be parlayed into a good boost toward progress in the Extreme Program. However, getting 10,000 PXP with 99 OVR Kerry Wood, which moves that card into Parallel V, would yield 30 pts. in total. So, once you get that Wood, progress toward this program should get a lot easier.

Users who are able to obtain any of the four cards can collect them and acquire XP for the Dog Days of Summer program. Each of the four cards will yield 30,000 XP, for a grand total of 120,000 XP for those who can get the four before September 1.