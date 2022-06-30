MLB The Show 22 Sizzling Summer Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

The previous MLB The Show 22 featured program, the Future of the Franchise, officially expired on June 30. San Diego Studios did not hesitate to release the next one upon its expiration, as June 30 brought the new Sizzling Summer program. This one will be a bit different than the last program, which lasted four weeks and featured 30 bosses. This program will have a different time period, as well as new henchmen and five new Program bosses.

So, what does this program look like? Let’s take a look at the rewards, plus the XP requirements, and how to actually get XP for this event.

Sizzling Summer rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Sizzling Summer, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:

Level Reward XP Requirement 1 Legends Icon and 1000 Stubs 5,000 2 Flashbacks and Legends Choice Pack 10,000 3 Universal Profile Icon and 500 Stubs 15,000 4 Legends Bat Skins Choice Pack and 1500 Stubs 20,000 5 AL Flashbacks & Legends Choice Pack (Gold) 25,000 6 Classics Henchman Choice Pack (90 OVR Future Stars Bo Bichette, 90 OVR Future Stars Eloy Jimenez, 90 OVR POTM Gio Urshela, 90 OVR Prospect Jesus Luzardo, 90 OVR Prospect Jo Adell) 30,000 7 Batting Gloves and 500 Stubs 35,000 8 NL Flashbacks & Legends Choice Pack (Gold) 40,000 9 Batting Gloves and 500 Stubs 45,000 10 Pirates 1994 Home Jersey and 1500 Stubs 50,000 11 Flashbacks and Legends Choice Pack 55,000 12 Mets 1985 Home Jersey and 1500 Stubs 60,000 13 Classics Henchman Choice Pack (90 OVR Future Stars Bo Bichette, 90 OVR Future Stars Eloy Jimenez, 90 OVR POTM Gio Urshela, 90 OVR Prospect Jesus Luzardo, 90 OVR Prospect Jo Adell) 70,000 14 Cardinals 1951 Home Jersey and 1500 Stubs 80,000 15 Flashbacks and Legends Choice Pack 90,000 16 Headliners Set 26 pack (x2) 100,000 17 Bat Grip and 500 Stubs 110,000 18 Classics Henchman Choice Pack (90 OVR Future Stars Bo Bichette, 90 OVR Future Stars Eloy Jimenez, 90 OVR POTM Gio Urshela, 90 OVR Prospect Jesus Luzardo, 90 OVR Prospect Jo Adell) 120,000 19 Batting Gloves and 500 Stubs 130,000 20 AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack (Diamond) 140,000 21 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 150,000 22 NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack (Diamond) 160,000 23 MLB The Show 22 pack (x3) 180,000 24 Socks and 1000 Stubs 190,000 25 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 200,000 26 Bat Skin and 1000 Stubs 210,000 27 Stadium Sound and 2500 Stubs 220,000 28 MLB The Show 22 pack (x3) 230,000 29 Ballin’ is a Habit pack 240,000 30 Sizzling Summer Boss Choice Pack 250,000 31 Stadium Sound and 3000 Stubs 265,000 32 Cover Athletes Choice Pack 280,000 33 Prime Fernando Valenzuela (96 OVR) 300,000 34 Ballin’ is a Habit pack 310,000 35 Sizzling Summer Boss Choice Pack 325,000 36 Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack 340,000 37 Takashi Okazaki Set 1 Choice Pack 360,000 38 Ballin’ is a Habit pack 380,000 39 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 400,000 40 3000 Stubs 420,000 41 Headliners Set 27 pack (x2) 440,000 42 MLB The Show 22 pack (x3) 460,000 43 Ballin’ is Habit pack 480,000 44 Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack 500,000 45 Headliners Set 25 pack (x2) 520,000 46 MLB The Show 22 pack (x3) 540,000 47 3500 Stubs 560,000 48 Ballin’ is Habit pack (x2) 580,000 49 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 600,000 50 Headliners Set 24 pack (x2) 625,000 51 Ballin’ is a Habit (x3) 650,000 52 5000 Stubs 675,000 53 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 700,000 54 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5) 725,000 55 MLB The Show 22 20 Pack bundle 750,000

Keep in mind that for this program, the Flashbacks and Boss cards can be sold.

Related: Who are the Sizzling Summer Program bosses in MLB The Show 22?

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, Daily Moments, and even March to October.

Users can complete 10 Featured Program Moments, each worth 1,500 XP a pop (15,000 XP in total). Additionally, users can claim 3,000 XP via PXP missions, that involve the Classics Henchman, as well as the five players that can be found in the new Flashbacks and Legends pack that include Billy Williams, Seth Lugo, D.J. Lemahieu, Dinelson Lamet, and Harmon Killebrew.

Also, be on the lookout for player programs, Conquests, Showdowns, and collections. Players can start by completing the Grand Flag Conquest, which yields 30,000 XP upon completion.

Related: How Parallels work in MLB The Show 22

This program will expire on July 18.