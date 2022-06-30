MLB The Show 22 Sizzling Summer Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more
The heat is on in Diamond Dynasty.
The previous MLB The Show 22 featured program, the Future of the Franchise, officially expired on June 30. San Diego Studios did not hesitate to release the next one upon its expiration, as June 30 brought the new Sizzling Summer program. This one will be a bit different than the last program, which lasted four weeks and featured 30 bosses. This program will have a different time period, as well as new henchmen and five new Program bosses.
So, what does this program look like? Let’s take a look at the rewards, plus the XP requirements, and how to actually get XP for this event.
Sizzling Summer rewards
Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Sizzling Summer, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|1
|Legends Icon and 1000 Stubs
|5,000
|2
|Flashbacks and Legends Choice Pack
|10,000
|3
|Universal Profile Icon and 500 Stubs
|15,000
|4
|Legends Bat Skins Choice Pack and 1500 Stubs
|20,000
|5
|AL Flashbacks & Legends Choice Pack (Gold)
|25,000
|6
|Classics Henchman Choice Pack (90 OVR Future Stars Bo Bichette, 90 OVR Future Stars Eloy Jimenez, 90 OVR POTM Gio Urshela, 90 OVR Prospect Jesus Luzardo, 90 OVR Prospect Jo Adell)
|30,000
|7
|Batting Gloves and 500 Stubs
|35,000
|8
|NL Flashbacks & Legends Choice Pack (Gold)
|40,000
|9
|Batting Gloves and 500 Stubs
|45,000
|10
|Pirates 1994 Home Jersey and 1500 Stubs
|50,000
|11
|Flashbacks and Legends Choice Pack
|55,000
|12
|Mets 1985 Home Jersey and 1500 Stubs
|60,000
|13
|Classics Henchman Choice Pack (90 OVR Future Stars Bo Bichette, 90 OVR Future Stars Eloy Jimenez, 90 OVR POTM Gio Urshela, 90 OVR Prospect Jesus Luzardo, 90 OVR Prospect Jo Adell)
|70,000
|14
|Cardinals 1951 Home Jersey and 1500 Stubs
|80,000
|15
|Flashbacks and Legends Choice Pack
|90,000
|16
|Headliners Set 26 pack (x2)
|100,000
|17
|Bat Grip and 500 Stubs
|110,000
|18
|Classics Henchman Choice Pack (90 OVR Future Stars Bo Bichette, 90 OVR Future Stars Eloy Jimenez, 90 OVR POTM Gio Urshela, 90 OVR Prospect Jesus Luzardo, 90 OVR Prospect Jo Adell)
|120,000
|19
|Batting Gloves and 500 Stubs
|130,000
|20
|AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack (Diamond)
|140,000
|21
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|150,000
|22
|NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack (Diamond)
|160,000
|23
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x3)
|180,000
|24
|Socks and 1000 Stubs
|190,000
|25
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|200,000
|26
|Bat Skin and 1000 Stubs
|210,000
|27
|Stadium Sound and 2500 Stubs
|220,000
|28
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x3)
|230,000
|29
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack
|240,000
|30
|Sizzling Summer Boss Choice Pack
|250,000
|31
|Stadium Sound and 3000 Stubs
|265,000
|32
|Cover Athletes Choice Pack
|280,000
|33
|Prime Fernando Valenzuela (96 OVR)
|300,000
|34
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack
|310,000
|35
|Sizzling Summer Boss Choice Pack
|325,000
|36
|Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack
|340,000
|37
|Takashi Okazaki Set 1 Choice Pack
|360,000
|38
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack
|380,000
|39
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|400,000
|40
|3000 Stubs
|420,000
|41
|Headliners Set 27 pack (x2)
|440,000
|42
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x3)
|460,000
|43
|Ballin’ is Habit pack
|480,000
|44
|Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack
|500,000
|45
|Headliners Set 25 pack (x2)
|520,000
|46
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x3)
|540,000
|47
|3500 Stubs
|560,000
|48
|Ballin’ is Habit pack (x2)
|580,000
|49
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|600,000
|50
|Headliners Set 24 pack (x2)
|625,000
|51
|Ballin’ is a Habit (x3)
|650,000
|52
|5000 Stubs
|675,000
|53
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|700,000
|54
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5)
|725,000
|55
|MLB The Show 22 20 Pack bundle
|750,000
Keep in mind that for this program, the Flashbacks and Boss cards can be sold.
How to earn XP
For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, Daily Moments, and even March to October.
Users can complete 10 Featured Program Moments, each worth 1,500 XP a pop (15,000 XP in total). Additionally, users can claim 3,000 XP via PXP missions, that involve the Classics Henchman, as well as the five players that can be found in the new Flashbacks and Legends pack that include Billy Williams, Seth Lugo, D.J. Lemahieu, Dinelson Lamet, and Harmon Killebrew.
Also, be on the lookout for player programs, Conquests, Showdowns, and collections. Players can start by completing the Grand Flag Conquest, which yields 30,000 XP upon completion.
This program will expire on July 18.