MLB The Show 22 Sizzling Summer Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

The heat is on in Diamond Dynasty.

The previous MLB The Show 22 featured program, the Future of the Franchise, officially expired on June 30. San Diego Studios did not hesitate to release the next one upon its expiration, as June 30 brought the new Sizzling Summer program. This one will be a bit different than the last program, which lasted four weeks and featured 30 bosses. This program will have a different time period, as well as new henchmen and five new Program bosses.

So, what does this program look like? Let’s take a look at the rewards, plus the XP requirements, and how to actually get XP for this event.

Sizzling Summer rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Sizzling Summer, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:

LevelRewardXP Requirement
1Legends Icon and 1000 Stubs5,000
2Flashbacks and Legends Choice Pack10,000
3Universal Profile Icon and 500 Stubs15,000
4Legends Bat Skins Choice Pack and 1500 Stubs20,000
5AL Flashbacks & Legends Choice Pack (Gold)25,000
6Classics Henchman Choice Pack (90 OVR Future Stars Bo Bichette, 90 OVR Future Stars Eloy Jimenez, 90 OVR POTM Gio Urshela, 90 OVR Prospect Jesus Luzardo, 90 OVR Prospect Jo Adell)30,000
7Batting Gloves and 500 Stubs35,000
8NL Flashbacks & Legends Choice Pack (Gold)40,000
9Batting Gloves and 500 Stubs45,000
10Pirates 1994 Home Jersey and 1500 Stubs50,000
11Flashbacks and Legends Choice Pack55,000
12Mets 1985 Home Jersey and 1500 Stubs60,000
13Classics Henchman Choice Pack (90 OVR Future Stars Bo Bichette, 90 OVR Future Stars Eloy Jimenez, 90 OVR POTM Gio Urshela, 90 OVR Prospect Jesus Luzardo, 90 OVR Prospect Jo Adell)70,000
14Cardinals 1951 Home Jersey and 1500 Stubs80,000
15Flashbacks and Legends Choice Pack90,000
16Headliners Set 26 pack (x2)100,000
17Bat Grip and 500 Stubs110,000
18Classics Henchman Choice Pack (90 OVR Future Stars Bo Bichette, 90 OVR Future Stars Eloy Jimenez, 90 OVR POTM Gio Urshela, 90 OVR Prospect Jesus Luzardo, 90 OVR Prospect Jo Adell)120,000
19Batting Gloves and 500 Stubs130,000
20AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack (Diamond)140,000
21MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)150,000
22NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack (Diamond)160,000
23MLB The Show 22 pack (x3)180,000
24Socks and 1000 Stubs190,000
25MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)200,000
26Bat Skin and 1000 Stubs210,000
27Stadium Sound and 2500 Stubs220,000
28MLB The Show 22 pack (x3)230,000
29Ballin’ is a Habit pack240,000
30Sizzling Summer Boss Choice Pack250,000
31Stadium Sound and 3000 Stubs265,000
32Cover Athletes Choice Pack280,000
33Prime Fernando Valenzuela (96 OVR)300,000
34Ballin’ is a Habit pack310,000
35Sizzling Summer Boss Choice Pack325,000
36Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack340,000
37Takashi Okazaki Set 1 Choice Pack360,000
38Ballin’ is a Habit pack380,000
39MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)400,000
403000 Stubs420,000
41Headliners Set 27 pack (x2)440,000
42MLB The Show 22 pack (x3)460,000
43Ballin’ is Habit pack480,000
44Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack500,000
45Headliners Set 25 pack (x2)520,000
46MLB The Show 22 pack (x3)540,000
473500 Stubs560,000
48Ballin’ is Habit pack (x2)580,000
49MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)600,000
50Headliners Set 24 pack (x2)625,000
51Ballin’ is a Habit (x3)650,000
525000 Stubs675,000
53MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)700,000
54Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5)725,000
55MLB The Show 22 20 Pack bundle750,000

Keep in mind that for this program, the Flashbacks and Boss cards can be sold.

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, Daily Moments, and even March to October.

Users can complete 10 Featured Program Moments, each worth 1,500 XP a pop (15,000 XP in total). Additionally, users can claim 3,000 XP via PXP missions, that involve the Classics Henchman, as well as the five players that can be found in the new Flashbacks and Legends pack that include Billy Williams, Seth Lugo, D.J. Lemahieu, Dinelson Lamet, and Harmon Killebrew.

Also, be on the lookout for player programs, Conquests, Showdowns, and collections. Players can start by completing the Grand Flag Conquest, which yields 30,000 XP upon completion.

This program will expire on July 18.

