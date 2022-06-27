Who are the Sizzling Summer Program bosses in MLB The Show 22?

The Future of the Franchise featured program in MLB The Show 22 Diamond Dynasty is coming to an end soon. The program, which highlighted some of Major League Baseball’s budding stars, will leave Diamond Dynasty on June 30, just prior to the 4th of July holiday in the United States. Upon its end, a new MLB The Show 22 featured program will take its place, entitled the Sizzling Summer Program. This program will almost assuredly feature a wide variety of different rewards, including new bosses.

So, who are the bosses for the MLB The Show 22 Sizzling Summer Program? Let’s take a look.

Rollie Fingers

The first program boss for the Sizzling Summer Program is a three-time World Series Champion, former NL MVP, former NL Cy Young Award winner, and Baseball Hall of Famer. Former Athletics and Brewers reliever Rollie Fingers is the first known boss for the MLB The Show 22 Sizzling Summer Program.

The Sizzling Summer brings in Hall of Famer Rollie Fingers and his famous mustache! 🥵⚾ @takashiokazaki



Stay tuned for other reveals during the week. #MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/XDMJpt5waV — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) June 27, 2022

This card is 96 OVR, and is a Takashi Okazaki series card. If you need one more of these to complete the 97 OVR Babe Ruth collection, this boss should be on your target list.

Outside of Rollie Fingers, we do not know which other players will be program bosses for the Sizzling Summer Program. San Diego Studios has stated via in-game messages that there will be an unknown number of featured program bosses.

We will update this guide to reflect future updates.