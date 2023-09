Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 6: All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 6 is here and Spawn is ready to unleash havoc on Al Mazrah and beyond. While The Haunting won’t kick off for a few more weeks, now is the perfect time for us to jump into the game and get used to a new pecking order for the weapons.

Each seasonal update typically turns the meta upside down, so if you’re looking to get ahead of the competition and start shaking things early, it might be worth taking a look at Warzone buffs to the TAQ-V and X12, while a ton of Assault Rifles of Modern Warfare 2 got a little extra kick up in Damage Range.

All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs in MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 6

We’re in the late game now, and things are mostly in maintenance, but some interesting bits are still out there. The SA-B 50 looks much better this season than before, and the TAQ-V’s close damage and range definitely got a focus. Seeing as it’s the former best gun in Warzone, that’s definitely going to be something to look at.

Otherwise, it’s more of the same as we get ready for the end of this era of Call of Duty. They are still crucial though, considering that all of your unlocks in these games will carry forward into Modern Warfare 3.

As usual, there’s a lot to read through, but here is the full list across both games.

Modern Warfare 2 Weapon Balance Changes

Submachine Guns

Lachmann Shroud Reduced upper torso damage | MWII Only Reduced mid-far distance damage | MWII Only Minor increase in close-mid distance damage | MWII Only



Minibak Increased close distance damage | MWII Only Increased damage range | MWII Only



Assault Rifles

Kastov 762 Reduced close distance damage | MWII Only Reduced close damage range | MWII Only Increased mid damage range | MWII Only



FR Avancer Increased damage range | MWII Only



Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall Increased damage range | MWII Only



Lachmann-762 Increased damage range | MWII Only



SO-14 Increased damage range | MWII Only



TAQ-V Increased damage range | MWII Only



Shotguns

Bryson 800 Reduced far damage range | MWII Only



Expedite 12 Increased mid damage range | MWII Only



MX Guardian Reduced close damage range | MWII Only



Marksman Rifles

Tempus Torrent Reduced close damage range | MWII Only Reduced close distance damage | MWII Only Reduced damage to legs | MWII Only



Lockwood MK2 Increased mid damage range | MWII Only Increased close distance damage | MWII Only Increased damage to upper arm | MWII Only Improved sprint out time Increased hip movement speed



SA-B 50 Improved sprint out time Improved ADS time Reduced moving hip spread Increased far damage range | MWII Only



SP-R 208 Increase to mid damage range | MWII Only



All Warzone 2 Weapon Balancing Changes

Assault Rifles

Chimera Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only



FR Avancer Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



ISO Hemlock Neck Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only



Kastov 762 Close Damage decreased | Warzone Only Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Head Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Neck Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only



M13B Close Damage decreased | Warzone Only Close Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage decreased | Warzone Only Mid Damage decreased | Warzone Only



M13C Close Damage increased | Warzone Only Lower Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



M16 Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Lower Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall Mid Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only



FTAC Recon Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



Lachmann-762 Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



SO-14 Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Close-Mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only



TAQ-V Close Damage increased | Warzone Only Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only



Handguns

Basilisk Close-mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Mid-far Damage increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only



FTAC Siege Head Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only



GS Magna Close Damage decreased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers decreased | Warzone Only



P890 Mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Limb Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



X12 Close-mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Lower Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



9mm Daemon Neck Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers decreased | Warzone Only Arm Damage Multipliers decreased | Warzone Only



.50 GS Close Damage increased | Warzone Only Mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only



Shotguns

Bryson 800 Close-mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only



Bryson 890 Close Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only Close-Mid Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only Mid Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only Mid-Far Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only



Lockwood 300 Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



MX Guardian Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Mid-Far Damage increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only



Sniper Rifles

Carrack .300 Close-mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



Signal 50 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only



SP-X 80 Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only



Submachine Guns

BAS-P Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



Fennec 45 Close Damage increased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Head Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Neck Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only



Lachmann Shroud Semi-auto Damage decreased | Warzone Only Burst-fire Head Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Burst-fire Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Burst-fire Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only



Minibak Mid Damage increased | Warzone Only