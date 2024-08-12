Monster Ghoul Trello Link And Discord Server (August 2024)

Monster Ghoul is based on Tokyo Ghoul anime and has a lot of in-game mechanics, bosses, and more. Since there is a lot going on in the game it would be best if you visit the Monster Ghoul Trello Board and Discord Server to get the game’s information quickly and experience it in the best possible way. We have included links for the Monster Ghoul Trello Board and Discord server in this guide.

What’s the Monster Ghoul Trello Link?

Here is the link to the official Monster Ghoul Trello Board. Like most Roblox games you will find tons of information useful, especially for the newcomers to the game. Of course, if you have not played the game in a long time then checking out the Trello board will also be worth your time.

What To Expect in Monster Ghoul Trello?

The first column of this game’s Trello board contains general information about Monster Ghoul. You will also find a PvP tier list card here and checking this out will save you a lot of choice while selecting the weapons, unless you like to experiment with all the weapons in the game.

The next few columns break down information about the Quinques, Kagunes, Quinx, Arata, and Mobs. We highly recommend you do not overlook these columns as the first-hand knowledge from these cards will help you greatly.

Then you have an entire column dedicated to the bosses. You will find information such as threat level, weapons the boss uses, and the reward you get after beating a certain boss in Monster Ghoul. Owl, Eto, Yamori, Doujima, and Nishiki Nishio are all listed in this column.

Monster Ghoul Discord Server Link

Here is the link to the Monster Ghoul Discord server. There are 37K players in this Discord with 5-6K players online most of the time. If you think you have enough game information, then Discord is the place to discuss various bosses, Ghoul Faces, CCG Cases, Trainers, and much more. After all, you have access to the community here.

