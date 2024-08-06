Type Soul Trello V2 Link And Discord Server (August 2024)

Type Soul is a Roblox game based on the Bleach-Manga. There are a lot of in-game mechanics that will overwhelm a new comer. However, the official Type Soul Trello V2 board and Discord Server help a lot new players in learning the mechanics. If you happen to be a new player, then you must go through the Trello board and the Discord server.

What’s the Type Soul Trello V2 Link?

Here is the link for the Type Soul Trello V2 Board. We have included the latest V2 version of the Trello board. This is because the game’s team moved all the contents from original to this one. If you had the previous Trello board bookmarked, we suggest you replace it with the V2 one.

What Are Contents in Type Soul Trello V2?

The first section in the new Trello contains links to the game, Discord server, controls and the reason why the contents were moved to Trello V2.

If you have been meaning to learn all about the Soul Reapers in Type Soul, then the second column in the board has got you covered. From Trainee to Shinigami, Shikai, and more, there is complete information on Soul Reapers.

The skill trees in Type Soul are an important in-game mechanics, and there is a dedicated column in the board just for the skill trees. Hakuda, Speed, Kendo, Medic, and all three types of Kido are all listed under the Skill Tress section – you don’t want to miss reading this.

Besides the skill trees, you will find learning about Shikai Elements, Shikai weapons and Hollow weapons in Soul Type. Luckily, the Trello Team has listed separate columns for each of these three sections.

Type Soul Discord Server Link

Here is the official Type Soul Discord server link. Currently, you will find 666K members in the Discord server and nearly 150K players are always seen online. With this many like-minded players engaging with the community, Discord is the best place to make new friends, chat with them about the game’s mechanics, new features and much more.

That is pretty much everything I had to entail about Type Soul Trello V2 link and Discord Server. If you fancy any other Roblox game, then perhaps you should consider reading Anime Defenders Trello Link, Meme Sea, Grimoires Era, and Soul Cultivation Trello Link guides.

