Most Expensive Cars in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 has over 500 cars in the game. While some of those vehicles are inexpensive, others are expensive. But which cars in the fifth installment of the Forza Horizon franchise are the most expensive? We go over the ten most expensive cars in the game, and let’s just say that you should recognize some of the brands on this list.

Auto Union 1939 Type D

Price – 15M CR

– 15M CR Class – B/675

– B/675 Speed – 8.4

– 8.4 Handling – 4.2

– 4.2 Acceleration – 4.5

– 4.5 Launch – 3.4

– 3.4 Braking – 2.7

– 2.7 Offroad – 4.2

This old-school car has good, but not great, speed on the roads. However, its look is phenomenal. If you want to add to your collection, be prepared to shell out 15M CR points.

Ferrari 1957 250 Testa Rossa

Price – 16.4M CR

– 16.4M CR Class – B/691

– B/691 Speed – 6.3

– 6.3 Handling – 4.4

– 4.4 Acceleration – 4.5

– 4.5 Launch – 4.2

– 4.2 Braking – 2.9

– 2.9 Offroad – 4.5

Ferraris are very expensive in real life, and that remains the same in Forza Horizon 5. The 1957 250 Testa Rossa costs over 16M in points, but its beautiful look is well worth it.

Ferrari 1984 GTO 288

Price – 18.5M CR

– 18.5M CR Class – C/564

– C/564 Speed – 5.4

– 5.4 Handling – 4.0

– 4.0 Acceleration – 3.4

– 3.4 Launch – 2.3

– 2.3 Braking – 2.8

– 2.8 Offroad – 5.7

Speaking of Ferrari, we have to talk about the iconic 1984 GTO 288. This C class vehicle is the most expensive of its kind as of this writing. How expensive? Try 18.5M CR.

Ford 1966 #2 GT40 MK 11

Price – 11M CR

– 11M CR Class – A/771

– A/771 Speed – 7.5

– 7.5 Handling – 5.0

– 5.0 Acceleration – 4.3

– 4.3 Launch – 3.5

– 3.5 Braking – 3.8

– 3.8 Offroad – 4.7

We know move to a Ford car: the 1966 #2 GT40 MK 11. This A class costs 11M CR, and a lot of that has to do with its sleek, classic look.

Jaguar 1964 Lightweight E-Type

Price – 7.5M CR

– 7.5M CR Class – B/688

– B/688 Speed – 6.3

– 6.3 Handling – 4.4

– 4.4 Acceleration – 4.7

– 4.7 Launch – 4.4

– 4.4 Braking – 3.4

– 3.4 Offroad – 4.6

We have two Jaguars on this list, with one being the 1964 Lightweight E-Type. This “Lightweight” is not light on the wallet, as Forza users should be prepared to shell out 7.5M CR. It’s a high amount, but it actually is on the cheaper end of this list.

Jaguar 1956 D-Type

Price – 22M CR

– 22M CR Class – B/630

– B/630 Speed – 5.6

– 5.6 Handling – 3.8

– 3.8 Acceleration – 3.8

– 3.8 Launch – 2.6

– 2.6 Braking – 2.8

– 2.8 Offroad – 4.4

The other Jaguar on this list is the 1956 D-Type. This vehicle is the second-most expensive car on this list. The B class D-Type comes in at 22M CR.

McLaren 1997 F1 GT

Price – 15M CR

– 15M CR Class – S1/866

– S1/866 Speed – 8.4

– 8.4 Handling – 8.2

– 8.2 Acceleration – 6.2

– 6.2 Launch – 5.8

– 5.8 Braking – 7.0

– 7.0 Offroad – 4.3

The McLaren 1997 F1 can get elite speed out on the roads, and that’s without tunes. However, be prepared to pay for this car. The F1 GT costs 15M CR.

Mercedes-Benz 1929 SSK

Price – 7.5M CR

– 7.5M CR Class – D/256

– D/256 Speed – 4.1

– 4.1 Handling – 3.6

– 3.6 Acceleration – 3.0

– 3.0 Launch – 1.8

– 1.8 Braking – 1.9

– 1.9 Offroad – 5.5

For 7.5M CR, you can get one of the best racing cars…from the 1920s and 1930s. The Mercedes-Benz 1929 SSK might not be as fast as some of the other vehicles on this list, but it sure is pricey. How pricey? Try 7.5M CR.

Porsche 1970 #3 917 LH

Price – 15M CR

– 15M CR Class – S1/856

– S1/856 Speed – 8.2

– 8.2 Handling – 5.9

– 5.9 Acceleration – 7.2

– 7.2 Launch – 7.1

– 7.1 Braking – 4.9

– 4.9 Offroad – 4.0

An elite vehicle, the Porsche 1970 #3 917 LH can do a high amount of damage during races. But, getting this car won’t be easy. This Porsche goes for 15M CR. So just like in real life, be prepared to break out the wallet before buying a Porsche.

Shelby 1965 Cobra Daytona Coupe

Price – 30M CR

– 30M CR Class – B/637

– B/637 Speed – 6.7

– 6.7 Handling – 3.9

– 3.9 Acceleration – 3.7

– 3.7 Launch – 2.9

– 2.9 Braking – 2.8

– 2.8 Offroad – 4.7

As of this writing, the Shelby 1965 Cobra Daytona Coupe is the most expensive vehicle on the Autoshow. This vehicle goes for 30M CR, so be prepared to grind out a ton of races and Wheelspins.

