The 5 most expensive pants and bottoms in GTA Online, and how much they cost

It’s a well-known fact that items for sale in Grand Theft Auto Online have ridiculous prices compared to their real-world counterparts. When going to the normal clothes store in the game, you are likely to be stuck with a purchase exceeding thousands of dollars for a simple pair of pants. How crazy do these prices get? Here are all of the most expensive bottoms in GTA Online and how much they will set you back.

The most costly pants and bottoms in GTA Online

Gold Print Fitted Pants

Screenshot by Gamepur

$47,500

The Gold Print Fitted Pants are the most expensive bottoms you will find in GTA Online. As you would expect, they have actual gold fitted into them, so you can really prove that your life is worth more than the peasant NPCs that take up space in Los Santos.

Arena War Pants

Screenshot by Gamepur

Up to $40,336

The Arena War Pants are a unique situation because they can actually be unlocked in the game by playing through the Arena War Career, but if you don’t feel like doing that dirty work, you can acquire any of the listed items within for a hefty fee.

Laced Leather Pants

Screenshot by Gamepur

Up to $26,410

Leather Pants expectedly take their place on this list of the most expensive pants in GTA Online. There is a wide range of colors to choose from, with the Laced variants firmly staying in the mid-$20,000 range, but if you can’t stomach that price, the other Leather options are considerably cheaper in the sub-$5,000 area.

Guarded Cargos

Screenshot by Gamepur

Up to $12,445

While not necessarily fashionable, the Guarded Cargos available in Utility Pants are all pretty expensive options if you are looking to go into war. Each option sits firmly above the $10,000 price area.

Jean Shorts

Screenshot by Gamepur

Up to $12,179

Probably the most surprising option on this list is the appearance of some colored jorts over $10,000. If you really want to leave your mark on the town, there is no better option than some hot pink jean shorts.