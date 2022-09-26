The 10 most expensive shoes in GTA Online, and how much they cost

Money talks in Grand Theft Auto Online. While most of your purchases will be made through the vehicles you drive and the guns you shoot, your clothing will also be front and center in your customization. For anyone who loves collecting shoes, you will want to take a look at the best shoes on the game’s market. Here are the most expensive shoes you can buy in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Related: The 10 most expensive boats in GTA Online, and how much they cost

Most expensive shoes in GTA Online

For all of the below shoes, you can buy them at a Ponsonby’s store. There are three located in Los Santos.

Light Up Shoes

There are 22 of these shoes available under the Arena War section. Their prices range from $45,372 to $56,164, depending on the color that you get. These are the most expensive shoes you can buy in the game if you do not unlock them through the Arena War Career.

Plated Boots

Similar to the Light Up Shoes, there are Plated Boots available in the Arena War section that are pretty pricey if you decide to get them without unlocking them first. There are 12 in total, ranging from $26,980 to $29,830.

Road Boots

Road Boots are available in the Motorcycle Boots section. Depending on the version that you grab, you can be paying between $21,774 and $27,930.

After those three situations, the most expensive shoes drop off in price pretty significantly. Here are the remaining top expensive shoes and their prices:

Heavy Uniform Boots – $16,862

Cowboy Boots – $12,535 – $18,525

Golden Hi Tops – $11,400

Driving Loafers – $7,600 – $7,790

Studded Sneakers – $6,650 – $7,125

Buckled Loafers – $3,990 – $5,177

Retro Runners – $3,016 – $4,156

It does not really matter what shoes you end up putting on; they don’t change the running stats of your character. They are merely cosmetic changes that you can use to try and make your character look a little better.