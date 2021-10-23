NBA 2K22: How to obtain XP and increase levels in The City

In NBA 2K22’s The City, players will want boost up their levels. Every time you increase your level, you will be able to unlock new rewards for your MyPlayer. And, with Seasons being a thing in NBA 2K22, you will need to upgrade your level on a continuous basis. So, how can you boost your level in NBA 2K22. Let’s go over what you need to know.

First off, let’s quickly point that XP and The City levels are closely related. In order to increase your level, you will need XP.

XP can be obtained mainly by completing games in The City. Examples include pickup 1v1 games, 3v3 action at The Old Gym, Park games, and Pro-Am games. Additionally, you might also want to attempt to check out Club 2K. Club 2K is open once a week, but if you play games at this venue, you will receive 2x XP for each match.

One thing about XP obtained from games: if you play in Park games that take place in the home area of your Affiliation, you will receive a 20% XP boost.

Additionally, you will want to keep a lookout for special promotions that can take place throughout the year in The City. Typically, these promotions involve the kind of clothing you wear in The City. An example of this was in September, when users who wore special 2K Day apparel during 2K Day received double XP.

Also, be on the lookout for any NBA 2K22 locker codes that come out. While most do focus on MyTeam, there have been instances where the 2K team has made limited-time XP boosts available through locker codes.